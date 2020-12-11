Cool new ice house boasting spacious outdoor seating opens on Washington Avenue

Houston's newest option for outdoor, socially distanced drinking spot is ready to make its debut. Memorial Trail Ice House opens to the public at 11 am on Saturday, December 12.

Originally scheduled to open in February, the project suffered some COVID-related delays, but the transformation of the historic Juergen building at 6202 Washington Ave. is finally complete. A half-acre of outdoor seating — some of it covered and heated — gives Memorial Trail plenty of room for customers to spread out.

"If the amount of emails and people stopping in is any indication, it’s exactly what the neighborhood is looking for," co-founder John Shaeffer tells CultureMap. "Now that we put the opening on social media, everyone is giving us a wave of congratulations."

Beverage options include 18 beers on tap along and cocktails created by the Ladies of Libation, Kris Sowell and Laurie Harvey, the same duo who created the visually striking drinks at the recently opened Sporting Club restaurant and lounge. The duo posted a sneak peek of the bar to Instagram.

To fulfill its obligations as a restaurant under TABC guidelines, Memorial Trail will offer snacks like chips and salsa, pretzels, and charcuterie boards. Food trucks will also be on site to provide more substantial meals.

With between 70 and 80 spots available in an adjacent lot, Memorial Trail will have more parking than just about any bar that's nearby. Still, carpooling and ride sharing are recommended to ease the potential strain. Even with a little rain in the forecast, people will likely be eager to check out the new establishment.