These are the 8 best food and drink events in Houston this weekend

This weekend’s best food events include a scavenger hunt that’s suitable for social distancing, the grand opening party of Houston’s newest sweets shop, and a pop-up featuring the hottest new trend in sandwiches. Let’s dive right in.

Thursday, December 10

Holiday Scavenger Hunt at Eighteen36

The Upper Kirby restaurant has partnered with lifestyle blogger (and InnovationMap editor) Natalie Harms of It’s Not Hou It’s Me for a 10-day scavenger hunt that celebrates local landmarks and businesses. Follow both Eighteen36 and It’s Not Hou on Instagram for clues that will reveal the prizes, each of which is worth more than $100.

Charity Steak Night at Poison Girl

Chef Chris Shepherd will be cooking up salisbury steak with mushroom gravy and onions, mashed potatoes, and green beans in support of the Southern Smoke Foundation. The meal and a cocktail costs $25, 6 pm.

Saturday, December 12

Smoked Lamb Pop-up at Craft Pita

The modern Lebanese restaurant has collaborated with Truth BBQ pitmaster Leonard Botello IV on two dishes: a smoked lamb shawarma sandwich and a smoked lamb rice bowl. Craft Pita will donate 15-percent of net proceeds from both dishes to Refugee Services of Texas’ Houston chapter, 11 am - sold out.

Grand Opening Party at The Bearded Baker

The recently opened cookie shop in The Heights will celebrate its opening with cookies, cakelettes, and special guest Fat Cat Creamery. Get a free glass of sparkling wine with every purchase over $20 (while supplies last). A portion of proceeds will benefit Autism Speaks, 12 - 3 pm.

Ugly Sweater Contest for Dogs at Bobcat Teddy’s Icehouse

Dress your pup in their finest holiday attire to compete for fun prizes. The Heights bar will donate part of the day’s sales to the Animal Aid Brigade, 3 pm.

Rooftop Wine Dinner at Liberty Kitchen Treehouse

Dine under the stars at this five-course dinner that features pairings from Prisoner Wine Company. The menu includes a king crab roll, poached shrimp salad, seared foie gras, espresso-crusted filet, and a chocolate dessert. The cost is $125 per person plus tax and tip, with seatings at both 5 pm and 8 pm. Call (713) 468-3745 to reserve a seat.

Sunday, December 13

Sando Gang Pop-up at Ramen Bar Ichi

Chef Yusuke Motozawa is bringing the same talent he showed for souffle pancakes at his Powered by Rice pop-up to Japanese-style sandwiches. For this first-run, the menu will include just four offerings: a spicy chicken karaage sando, a teriyaki-mayo chicken karaage sando, a wagyu katso sando made with A5 beef imported from Japan, and a wagyu katsu curry bowl. To-go service starts at 11 am, and dine-in starts at noon. Go early, because it will likely sell out quickly.

Toy Drive at Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant

Admittedly, a toy drive isn’t a food event, per se, but we’ll show a little love to Saint Arnold’s efforts to collect toys for children who participate in the Operation Pathways Program, a mentorship and guidance program at Cleme Manor in the Fifth Ward. Bring new, unwrapped toys for kids aged 2 to 16 for drop-off between 11 am and 6 pm.