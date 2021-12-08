Impossible Foods launches burger & fries delivery ghost kitchen in Houston

Impossible Foods has bumped its reach another notch with the Texas launch of The Impossible Shop, the first-ever delivery-only Impossible restaurant concept that delivers Impossible meals right to Houstonians' doors.

Texas was selected as one of 10 exclusive markets for launching the Impossible Shop, along with Arizona, Colorado, California, New York, Maryland, and Wyoming. We are so cool.

According to a release, this new delivery-only restaurant is available on select delivery platforms including DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats, and Grubhub. It's part of the company's mission to make it easier to get their scrumptious plant-based foods whenever and wherever you want.

The menu was developed in collaboration with Impossible Foods' Head of Culinary, Chef J. Michael Melton, and Dog Haus, who were one of the first restaurant groups to put Impossible Burger on their permanent menu.

It features exclusive Impossible menu items made with Impossible Burger, Impossible Sausage Made from Plants, and Impossible Chicken Nuggets Made from Plants. Every item ordered will be prepared in one of Dog Haus' kitchens.

Impossible Shop menu items include:

Shop Burger : A seared Impossible Burger patty with shredded lettuce, tomato, dill pickle chips, and Shop sauce

: A seared Impossible Burger patty with shredded lettuce, tomato, dill pickle chips, and Shop sauce Double Down Shop Burger : Two seared Impossible Burger patties with shredded lettuce, tomato, dill pickle chips, and Shop sauce

: Two seared Impossible Burger patties with shredded lettuce, tomato, dill pickle chips, and Shop sauce Chili Cheese Shop Burger : Classic Impossible Burger smothered with Impossible Chili and topped with cheese

: Classic Impossible Burger smothered with Impossible Chili and topped with cheese Impossible Pat-B Melt : Seared quarter-pound Impossible Burger patty, cola-caramelized onions, plant-based cheese sauce, and dill pickle on grilled sourdough with a side of Shop sauce

: Seared quarter-pound Impossible Burger patty, cola-caramelized onions, plant-based cheese sauce, and dill pickle on grilled sourdough with a side of Shop sauce Sticky Sesame Impossible Nuggets + Fries : Impossible Chicken Nuggets Made From Plants with Sticky Sesame sauce over fries

: Impossible Chicken Nuggets Made From Plants with Sticky Sesame sauce over fries Impossible Breakfast Sausage Burrito: Crumbled Impossible Sausage Made From Plants & plant-based egg, tater tots, tomatoes, avocado, plant-based cheese sauce & chipotle crema wrapped in a warm tortilla

They also have cheese fries and chili cheese fries.

In addition to Houston, the Impossible Shop is open in San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas, which happen to be all of the same cities where CultureMap has a news bureau, which tells you that Impossible totally knows what's up.

Impossible products can also be found in Texas in close to 1,300 grocery stores and more than 1,000 restaurants.