Perhaps the greatest gift of all this holiday season is not having to cook. And why would you want to, when Tony's is offering delectable menus for Christmas Eve — both in-restaurant and to-go — and New Year's Eve?

Christmas Eve

The Houston mainstay will be open on Christmas Eve for dinner service with both the traditional menu and tasting menu, or you can pick up an array of entrees, sides, and desserts curbside on December 24 from 11 am-3 pm.

Select such tasty items as braised lamb shank, whole Prime tenderloin, Italian sausage and peppers, baked ziti, whole cheesecake, tuxedo cake, and more. You can view the entire Christmas Eve To-Go menu here, and place your order online here.

New Year's Eve

Ring in 2022 with Tony's and the ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration. Enjoy special selections on the exclusive, multi-course dinner menu and Tony's award-winning wine list, which includes some of the finest selections of Champagne in Houston.

The first seating is from 6-8:45 pm and is $115 per person (not including tax and gratuity). The second is from 9:15 pm into 2022 and is $195 person (also not including tax and gratuity). Guests who reserve a table during the second seating will also enjoy live music by Nick & The Hits, the countdown to midnight, a shower of confetti, and plenty of dancing.

Tony’s elegant New Year's Eve dinner menu features classic dishes as well as innovative new additions featuring the finest seasonal ingredients. After all, Tony's is renowned for only using the finest quality ingredients, imported from all over the world to create its one-of-a-kind dishes.

Spend your final night of 2021 sampling white Alba truffles and a 55-day dry-aged New York strip loin, just to name a few of the exclusive menu items.

Seating is limited, so reserve your table today at 713-622-6778 to make the first moments of 2022 unforgettable.