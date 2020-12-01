For the holidays this year, Tony's is giving Houstonians a quartet of tasty gifts: chef Austin Waiter's new tasting menu, the ease of full-service catering, Christmas Eve dining either in-restaurant or to-go, and New Year's Eve at the beloved restaurant.

The tasting menu

Tony's has been open for 55 years this year, having spent each year renowned for its excellence in both food and service. Tony Vallone, the restaurant's legendary late owner, would always say, "first in season, first at Tony's," referencing how it was at the forefront of seasonality with the freshest ingredients.

Executive chef Austin Waiter vows to continue the teachings of his mentor. The new five-course tasting menu includes marinated black bass, handmade caramelli topped with caviar, alba white truffle risotto, and Colorado lamb chops with chanterelles. It's $125 per person, with $45 and $95 wine pairings. You can drool over the full menu here.

Holiday catering

It's one thing to host a party, and another entirely for the party to cater to you. That's the dedication and attention to detail that Tony's full-service catering and special events team brings to each and every event.

Tony's works with you to create a fully customized menu, bringing the Tony's experience right into your home. Let one of their chefs cook in your kitchen and serve you and your guests in the comfort of your dining room. The highly trained staff can cater any dining experience or size of party, on any budget. Place a catering inquiry here.

Christmas Eve dining

The holidays are stressful enough, so order your big meal in from Tony's and check at least one major thing off your list. Guests can order online for pick-up on Christmas Eve between 11 am-3 pm.

Menu highlights include lamb shank, whole Prime tenderloin, Italian sausage and peppers, baked ziti, whole cheesecake with praline topping, and more. Order online here.

Tony's will also be open for in-restaurant dining on Christmas Eve, and you can make reservations here.

New Year's Eve celebration

Tony's is giving Houstonians a safe, socially distanced way to ring in the New Year, with two seatings of a four-course, multi-choice dinner. The first seating is at 6 pm for $95 per person, and does not include live music. The second is at 9:15 pm for $195 per person, with live music by Nick and the Hits. Call Tony's at 713-622-6778 to make your reservations.