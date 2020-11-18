Intimate new fine dining restaurant marches into Montrose with Mediterranean flair

Goodnight Hospitality will open the doors to its newest concept this week. March, the company's fine dining restaurant, will offer diners a sneak peek with a menu for its 16-seat lounge and bar area beginning Thursday, November 19.

Originally, March had been expected to open earlier this year, but Goodnight opted to delay the restaurant due to COVID-19. Ultimately, March's full experience will be centered around a tasting menu created by CultureMap Tastemaker Awards Rising Star Chef of the Year Felipe Riccio. Ultimately, the lounge will be integrated into that experience. For now, this service provides diners with the opportunity to experience the space and sample a preview of the restaurant that describes itself as "exploring the evolution of the Mediterranean through food."

Reservations at the lounge will require a $48 per person deposit that comes with a half glass of champagne, a cocktail, and a selection of small bites. Non-drinkers will receive two, non-alcoholic cocktails and an extra small bite. From there, customers can choose to add one of three set menus — harvest, pasture, or tide — each comprised of four dishes of vegetables, meat, or seafood that utilize seasonal produce from the company's Good Thyme Farm. In addition, the March lounge will offer caviar service, cocktails, and access to its full, 11,000 bottle wine cellar.

For the lounge menu, Riccio and his team have chosen to present dishes inspired by The Levant or Eastern Mediterranean. The tide menu, pictured above, comes with cured mackerel, live scallops with "swordfish bacon," smoked mussels with tomato consommé, and grilled octopus, while the pasture menu includes lamb tartare, veal sweetbreads, grilled foie gras, and a chicken ballantine. Three desserts are also available.

“The food of the Mediterranean, specifically The Levant, is the food of the people,” Riccio said in a statement. “This food and these flavors are approachable and recognizable. Yet the format and intimacy of March allows us to take the time to show you a different part of ourselves and our cooking. Dining is a joyous affair, and we’re letting our inner nerds have some fun.”

Just as opening the lounge will provide diners with an introduction to Riccio's menu, they will also get the opportunity to meet its sommeliers, which consists of general manager Mark Sayre and sommeliers Skyler Ring, Christina Walther, and Alexandra Faulkner. They've been developing the restaurant's cellar that focuses on the "breadth of single producers' programs" by showcasing a wineries' full offerings from a number of different years. Wines may also be purchased to-go.

Bar manager Alex Negranza, best known for his time at Anvil and Better Luck Tomorrow, has created a six-drink menu that offers interpretations of classics. Rather than use artificial syrups or sweeteners, March's "Tini Apple" cocktail gets its apple flavor from Calvados and spiced apple syrup.

All of that eating and drinking will happen in an intimate, 700-square-foot setting that features a custom, Murano glass chandelier, a vintage champagne cart, and artwork by German artist Christoph Ruckhäberle and Texan Matt Kleberg.

March will be open from 5-10 pm Thursday-Saturday through January 9, 2021. Reservations required via the Resy app.