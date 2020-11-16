Houston's most well-regarded hot dog restaurant to shutter in Montrose

Houston's most well-regarded hot dog shop is closing its Montrose location, but The Heights original will live on. Good Dog Houston owners Amalia Pferd and Danny Caballero announced that their last day of service in Montrose will be this Sunday, November 22.

Citing the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the couple have decided not to renew their lease at 1312 W. Alabama St., the location they opened in 2016. Good Dog's original brick-and-mortar location in The Heights (903 Studewood St.) will remain open, and that is where they'll concentrate their focus.

"This decision comes with a heavy heart, but I want everyone to know we tried everything possible to keep our Montrose store open," Caballero said in a statement. "We love you, Montrose. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Our Heights location is only a hop, skip, and a jump away! See y’all on the other side of the bayou.”

To lure diners to make the trip, Good Dog will offer a 15-percent discount for the rest of the year to anyone who resides in the 77006, 77019, or 77098 zip codes (proof required).

“Montrose has been a wonderful community for us to call home for many years, [and] we have met so many awesome people and happy to have become part of this neighborhood," Pferd added. "We have put our heart and soul into this building and haven’t left an inch unturned for the better; it is very sad to have to let it go."

Good Dog Houston started as a food truck that featured Pferd's creative toppings and housemade sauces. They quickly built a devoted following for dishes like the Ol' Zapata (bacon, Muenster, onions, etc) and the Guac-A-Dog that featured a housemade garlic aioli. When its first brick-and-mortar location opened in 2013, Pferd expanded the menu with more non-hot dog options, including the signature Gulf fish and chips. Caballero contributed his love for Texas craft beer with a well-curated tap wall.

Some employees at the Montrose location are being offered positions at either The Heights location or on the Good Dog food truck. Others will be offered assistance in finding new employment.