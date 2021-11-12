21 Houston restaurants offering Thanksgiving feasts to-go

What a difference a year makes. Last year, the world was encouraged to limit gatherings, to mask, to social distance.

This year, holiday get-togethers have the green light and many people will once again be hosting family and friends around the Thanksgiving table. For those who want the hosting without the stress of cooking, consider this list of Bayou City restaurants offering Thanksgiving options to go.

The Annie Café & Bar

Those who don't want a lot of fuss will love the restaurant's prix-fixe plated dinner, available for curbside pickup. The three courses include a choice of autumn greens salad or celeriac and apple soup; turkey with gravy, old-fashioned stuffing and cranberry sauce, sides of roasted Brussels sprouts with bleu cheese and sweet potato puree, and pecan or pumpkin pie ($75 per person). Order online and pick up on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25 between 10 am and 2 pm.

BOH Pasta and Pizza

Those looking to infuse a little Italian flair into their turkey day dinners will want to consider chef Ben McPhearson's side dishes. Select roasted forest mushroom and Roman focaccia dressing with sage, Grana Padana and mirepoix; pepperoni and Roman focaccia dressing with fior di latte Mozzarella, roasted tomato, Calabrian oregano and Grana Padana; and BOH Mac n Cheese with lumache, roasted garlic cream, pecorino, mozzarella, Grana Padana and olive oil fried bread crumbs ($40 each). Order by Sunday, November 21 for pick up on Tuesday or Wednesday, November 23 and 24.

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

Feed a few or a lot with The Feast. Available for five ($175) or 10 ($275) people, it includes carved maple bourbon brined turkey or brown sugar baked ham, five sides such as caramelized garlic mashed potatoes, pecan-crusted sweet potatoes, winter spiced cranberry sauce, and green vegetables, plus two sauces, and apple or pumpkin pie. Order online for pickup between 8 am and 1:30 pm on Thanksgiving Day.

Common Bond Brasserie

All of the popular bakery's outposts offer pies and pastries to-go for holiday gatherings. Check out their twists on Thanksgiving classics with options such as maple pumpkin ($18) or Dutch apple ($20) pie, jalapeno cornbread ($6), cheddar and green onion biscuits ($12 for a dozen) and, of course, their signature macarons ($15 for six). Order online for pickup on Tuesday, November 23.

Davis Street at Hermann Park

Bring home a selection of sides and desserts that can serve up to 12 people. Among the options available are sweet potato soufflé ($40), kimchi collard greens ($50), Vivian's Truffle Mac and Cheese ($85), and the Whole Down South Coconut Cake ($100). View the full menu online and order by noon on Monday November 22 for pickup on Wednesday, November 24.

Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food

Put a Cajun kick in Thanksgiving dinner with this Heights spot's comfort food menu. There's the Holiday Meats Package featuring Cajun fried turkey or spiral sliced ham that will serve six to eight people ($64.99). Upgrade to the Basic Package, which comes with Cajun fried turkey or spiral sliced ham, and a choice of two two-quart sides, including cornbread dressing, candied yams, collard greens; or mac and cheese, plus a quart of brown gravy and a pint of cranberry sauce ($120.99). The Premium Package includes all that, along with a choice of sweet potato or pecan pie ($159.99). Order by Saturday, November 20 and pick up by Wednesday, November 24.

Feges BBQ

Order Thanksgiving a la carte with selections such as a half turkey breast ($40), sliced brisket ($50), whole brisket ($160), pork ribs ($45), sweet potato and banana mashers ($40), hog fat cornbread ($40), and sweet and spicy sprouts ($40). All items are served chilled and vacuum sealed, with reheating instructions. The deadline to order is Wednesday, November 17. Pickup is Tuesday and Wednesday, November 23 and 24 between 9 am and 3 pm at the Greenway Plaza location and 11 am and 9 pm at the Spring Branch location.

Looking for hot dishes? Pick up a hot turkey or a spiral cut, bone-in, rum-glazed smoked ham ($135 each) at the Spring Branch location only on Thursday, November 25 between 9 am and noon. (Orders must be placed by Wednesday, November 17).

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

Take home a feast from one of Houston's toniest spots. Meals include a whole turkey, classic cornbread stuffing, French green beans, Yukon gold whipped potatoes, the Houstonian's signature honey butter yeast rolls, and a choice of pecan, pumpkin or chocolate ice box pie. The to-go dinner comes with cooking instructions, relieving home cooks of any guess work. Order by Friday, November 19 for pickup on Wednesday, November 24 between 10 am and 2 pm. (Pick up times are first come, first served).

The Junior League of Houston

Get a complete Thanksgiving meal for up to 12 people that includes a 22-pound roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, quart of giblet gravy, mashed sweet potatoes with brown sugar and pecans, corn casserole with bacon and sour cream, cheesy broccoli rice casserole, a pint of cranberry-orange relish, two dozen signature dinner rolls, and choice of pecan pie or pumpkin pie ($250). Orders must be placed by Thursday, November 18. Pick up is Wednesday, November 24 between 10 am and 1 pm.

NoPo Cafe Market and Bar

This Uptown spot has Thanksgiving sides to go, ready to satisfy a crowd of between eight and 10 or 16 to 20 people. Grab items such as whipped potatoes ($35 for a half sheet; $65 for a full), candied yams ($50 for a half sheet; $90 for a full), and creamed spinach ($55 for a half sheet; $105 for a full). Need pie? Pick up pumpkin, pecan or apple crumb for $35. Order online now and schedule a pickup from Tuesday, November 23 through noon on Thursday, November 25.

Orleans Seafood Kitchen

The Cajun Family Thanksgiving package features the restaurant's signature Cajun fried turkey, boudin stuffing, three-cheese mac and cheese with smoked sausage, smothered green beans with bacon, jalapeno cornbread, turkey gravy, and a choice of pecan pie or bread pudding for dessert ($179). Items are also available a la carte for those looking to plus up their home-cooked meals. Order by Friday, November 19 for pick up Monday through Wednesday, November 22 to 24.

Ouisie's Table

The River Oaks grande dame has dinners to feed between 10 and 20 people. Each option comes with a choice of two sides and one dessert. Select garlic-and-pepper-crusted beef prime rib ($395), honey-glazed ham ($210) or bourbon-brined turkey with gravy ($210). Sides include cinnamon-ginger sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, mixed grilled veggies, and wild rice with shallots. Need more than two side dishes? Order them a la carte for $60 each ($75 to splurge on lobster mashed potatoes). Italian cream cake, tres leches, pecan pie, and pumpkin pie are among the dessert choices. Call (713) 528-2264 to order by Monday, November 22 and pick up by Wednesday, November 24.

Perry's Steakhouse

Get the Family-Style Thanksgiving Dinner ($139), which feeds four and comes with choice of family-style soup or salad plus entrée with sides. A kid's version is available for children under 12 for $15. Add-on options include a three-pound encrusted prime rib ($129 extra) and pumpkin cheesecake for four ($20). Pre-order online beginning on November 18 with pick up between November 23 and 25.

Rainbow Lodge

One of Houston's best-loved spots for meat and game offers multiple a la carte to-go options. Get a whole roasted turkey with gravy that will serve up to 12 ($120), a four-pound beef tenderloin ($159), garlic-rosemary rack of lamb for two ($79), two grilled Texas quail ($16), or a whole roasted duck for two ($79). Don't forget sides like roasted Brussels sprouts, wild mushroom risotto, creamy smoked Gouda orzo or mashed Yukon Gold potatoes ($14 each). Add in a dessert such as croissant bread pudding with whiskey sauce ($55) for a complete feast. Full menu is available online. Call (713) 861-8666 to place an order. All orders must be placed within 48 hours of intended pick up time. Pick up is Tuesday through Thursday, November 23 through 25.

State Fare

The restaurant offers a to-go traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings ($225), but those seeking an alternative way to mark the holiday might consider the restaurant's to-go brunch option. Get six cathead biscuits, a pound of bacon and house-made sausage, a dozen eggs, a quart of country gravy, pancake mix, mixed berry jam, whipped butter, and a pint of maple syrup ($55). Cooking instructions are included. To-go beverage kits, mimosa gallons, and frozen drinks are also available. Orders must be placed at least 24 hours in advance. Pick up up on Tuesday, November 23 and Wednesday, November 24.

Tony's

The Houston classic offers a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for six for $295. It comes with hand-carved, slow-roasted turkey and gravy, rich cornbread stuffing, whipped mashed potatoes, Italian-style green beans, cranberry relish, the restaurant's famous pumpkin bread, and pumpkin pie. Consider adding on a half pan of lasagna ($75), three-cheese enchiladas ($35), or a dozen biscotti ($18). Or go for beef tenderloin with bordelaise to serve 12 to 15 people ($325). Orders accepted online through Tuesday, November 16 or while supplies last.

Traveler's Table

The restaurant's a la carte dishes make for a perfect mix-and-match option for Thanksgiving dinner. Each portion serves between four and six guests. Opt for selections such as island-spice roasted turkey breast ($50), cardamom and rum candied sweet potatoes ($22), Tahitian taro and coconut stuffing ($27), Turkish fig and cranberry chutney ($15) and Moroccan pumpkin pie ($25). See the full menu and order online. Order by Monday, November 22 for pick up on Wednesday, November 24.

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar

Those looking for something beyond the traditional turkey and dressing dinner will find it here. The full sushi feast includes favorites such as short ribs, chicken udon, shiso crunchy maki rolls, and a choice of dessert. To order, call (281) 394-7156 by the end of day on Tuesday, November 23 for pick up on November 24.

Underbelly Hospitality

Grab to-go must-haves such as a three-pound smoked turkey breast ($42), pepperjack cornbread dressing ($27), mushroom and green bean casserole ($27), a pint of cranberry sauce ($12), and pumpkin cheesecake ($32). Add on wines such as the Hiedler Gruner Veltliner ($44) and the Miner Cabernet Sauvignon 'Underbelly Hoot'nanny' ($54). See the full menu and order online by Friday, November 19. Orders can be picked up at Georgia James on Wednesday, November 24 between 11 am and 3 pm.

URBE

Diners can opt for to-go dinners from all five of the restaurants helmed by chef Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught. At the newest, look for a la carte offerings that are perfect for a DIY Thanksgiving feast. On offer are selections such as an oven-roasted turkey breast that serves between eight and 10 people ($105), a pound of brisket ($28) or carnitas ($20), tamales puerco con adobo ($24 per dozen), and chocolate mousse cake ($45). See the full menu and order online by Sunday, November 21 for pickup onWednesday, November 24 from 11am to 8 pm.

Weights + Measures

Serve up to four people with a package from this Midtown favorite. Get a citrus-rosemary roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, dressing, heirloom carrots, and turkey gravy ($85). Add on apple or pumpkin pie ($30 each), pecan pie ($40), or a carrot or German chocolate cake ($75). A bottle of 2018 Heritage Chardonnay from Argentina ($25) or the 2018 Mauro Molino Barolo from Italy ($30) completes the experience. Pre-orders accepted through Monday, November 22 or until dinners are gone. Call 713-654-1970 to order. Pick up is by 5 pm on Wednesday, November 24.