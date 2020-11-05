Thanksgiving might look a little different this year, but that's no reason it shouldn't still be fun, easy, and delicious. Berg Hospitality, the parent company of some of Houston's most beloved restaurants, has options galore for your Turkey Day celebration — whatever it may look like.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant

The eatery will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 10 am-9 pm. Inside the festively decorated restaurant, guests have the option to order from a prix-fixe menu plus the entire dinner menu.

The prix-fixe menu is $75 for adults and $35 for kids ages 11 and under, and includes an amuse bouche, three courses (appetizer, main course, and dessert) and family-style side dishes.

Every guest receives a special take-home gift: "leftover" turkey sandwiches made in the Butcher Shop that morning with roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and a side of gravy. Also, to enjoy on the way in or out, guests can grab complimentary hot apple cider and pumpkin cookies. This individual prix-fixe menu will also be available to pre-order for curbside pick-up on Thanksgiving Day.

Reservations are required and will be taken throughout the day. Call 713-862-1814 or visit OpenTable to book your table.

Not in the mood to cook but still staying home? The Butcher Shop at B&B has you covered. The pre-order Thanksgiving to-go menu includes a main course (a brined turkey that is seasoned and ready to roast, a pre-cooked smoked turkey, and roasted Prime rib), sides, and dessert. Orders can be placed starting now and will be available for pickup from Tuesday, November 24 through 4 pm on Thanksgiving Day.

Please call the Butcher Shop at 832-767-4828 to place your order at least 48 hours in advance. (Note that the leftover turkey sandwich is not included in The Butcher Shop take-out packages.) Learn more and view the menus here.

B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar

Is entertaining on Thanksgiving Day not your jam? Bring the family and friends with you for a three-course prix-fixe menu. Offered from 11 am-8 pm, the cost is for $55 for adults and $25 for kids ages 11 and under. Guests also have the option to order from the regular dinner and kids' menus. This individual prix-fixe menu will also be available to pre-order for curbside pick-up or delivery on Thanksgiving Day.

Spots are limited, so call 281-531-0696 or visit OpenTable to book your table now. You can also learn more and view the menu here.

The Annie Cafe & Bar

Join The Annie on Thanksgiving Day from 10 am-9 pm for a festive, three-course prix-fixe menu or a limited dinner menu. The cost for the prix-fixe menu is $78 for adults and $25 for children ages 11 years-old and younger, excluding tax and gratuity. On the way in or out, guests can grab complimentary hot apple cider and pumpkin cookies.

Reservations are required — please call 713-804-1800 or visit OpenTable. Learn more and view the menu here.

Turner's

This Thanksgiving meal is a lavish, exclusive experience curated by executive chef Robert Del Grande and owner Benjamin Berg. Expect Old World, white-glove service and a festive menu, starting with a complimentary glass of welcome Champagne or a Kir Royale upon arrival.

A plate of gourmet appetizers for the table to share is followed by a series of decadent hors d'oeuvres, which will continue to flow until you say the word. Choose your first course featuring a Belgian endive and persimmon salad or a chestnut soup with black truffles, then the second course entree paired with a selection of six unlimited traditional side dishes, which are all served tableside. Try to save room for the artisan cheese service followed by an assortment of six desserts.

With live music by a pianist on the baby grand piano throughout the evening, it's an evening truly fit for a king. Learn more and view the menu here.

Make your reservation for one of two available seatings that day, at 11 am and 4 pm. The menu is $250 per person, excluding tax, gratuity, and alcoholic beverages.

Reservations are required — call 713-804-1212 — and must be made with a credit card to hold the table. A 48-hour cancellation notice is required. If your reservation is canceled with less than a 48-hour notice, a cancellation fee of $150 per person will be charged.