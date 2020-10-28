11 delicious and decadent Halloween food and drink events in Houston

Neither Halloween nor Dia de los Muertos will be quite as exciting as they usually are, but Houston’s bars and restaurants have still put together some exciting food and drinks events that should draw a (socially distanced) crowd. This list includes two dog costume contests, special meals prepared by the city’s most-accomplished Mexican chef, and mariachis.

Amorino Gelato

The gelato shop in River Oaks District is featuring a special, red-colored cone with a ghost-themed wrapper. Fill it with any of Amorino’s 13 gelatos and/or nine sorbets, each arranged in the shop’s signature rose pattern, and topped with one of the eight macaron flavors.

Caracol, Hugo’s, and Xochi

All three of chef Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught’s restaurants will celebrate Día de los Muertos with themed decorations, live music, and a community alter where customers are invited to share pictures and mementos of their loved ones. In addition, each restaurant will serve special three-course menus ($46) with a range of dishes matched to the holiday.

East End Backyard

Brian Ching’s newly opened patio bar will host a dog costume contest in its 3,500-square-foot dog park. Held from 12-2 pm, prizes include a private dog park party with a $200 gift card for first place, a $100 gift card for second place, and a $25 gift card to Three Dog Bakery in Rice Village for third place. Ching, along with Houston artist Donkeeboy and Amanda Shaw from The Barkday Planner, will serve as judges.

Eight Row Flint

The Heights bar dedicated to whiskey, beer, and tacos will host its fourth annual Halloween Dog Costume Contest from 4-6 pm. First prize takes home a $50 gift certificate and a basket full of treats for the winner pooch. Second prize gets a $25 gift certificate from Petco. Email info@eightrowflint.com or call 832-767-4002 with owner and pet's name and a costume description to enter.

Tlahuac at How to Survive on Land and Sea

The hip wine bar will partner with three other East End businesses — Mexican cuisine specialists Tlahuac, eagerly anticipated cocktail bar Night Shift, and Giant Leap Coffee — for a Día de Los Muertos brunch pop-up that will be held Sunday, November 1 from 11 am-4 pm. Look for a special menu of Central Mexican specialities and pan dulce paired with cocktails, coffee, wine, and beer.

Monkey’s Tail

The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards 2020 Bar of the Year will celebrate Día de Los Muertos with special decor as well as drink and shot specials. Mariachis will perform on Sunday from 9 pm-2 am.

Morton’s the Steakhouse

The Landry’s concept with locations in downtown and near the Galleria celebrates the weekend with a special, three-course, $45 menu. Options include Baked Five Onion Soup, Double-Cut Pork Chop, 10-ounce Bistro Filet, and Double Chocolate Mousse Cup with Fresh Berries. Add a bottle of Veuve-Clicquot “Yellow Label” or Stokes Ghost Petite Sirah for $59 and $49, respectively.

Penny Whistle Pub

The Montrose spot will host a Halloween Karaoke Contest. Contestants must be dressed up to compete. The winner will take home $200, and second place earns $100.

Superica

The Tex-Mex restaurant in The Heights will celebrate Día de los Muertos with special decor, staff costumes, Mexican candy gift bags, and more. Food and drink specials include the Morgue-rita (tequila, activated charcoal, Tajin salt garnish), the Devil’s margarita (blood red wine floater and black salt rim), Blood Orange margarita (Reposado tequila, Blood Orange liqueur, etc), salsa macha chicken wings, and honeydew melon paletas.