Houston's 12 best Halloween happenings to scare up some fun this weekend

Houston's 12 best Halloween happenings to scare up some weekend fun

Nightmare on Washington Spooky Drag Show
Enjoy a spooky drag show at B.B. Lemon.  Photo courtesy of B.B. Lemon

Yes, Halloween is upon us and, even though the pandemic has made it somewhat impossible to roll up on people's houses and demand candy, there are still myriad Halloween-related events popping off all over town.

So, instead of doing the same ol' same ol' — heading to a haunted house, attending a Hocus Pocus screening — here are 12 intriguing events you can check out on All Hallows' Eve:

A'Bouzy will start Halloween early in the day with the Veuve Clicquot Yelloween Brunch. Enjoy Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut NV for $49 a bottle. Costumes are strongly encouraged, and reservations are required. 10 am.

On Friday and Saturday, Space Center Houston will present Galaxy Frights. This family-friendly experience will include a costume parade around the new SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, special guest speakers like NASA astronauts, the premiere of a new space film and weird science activities. 10 am.

Lone Star Flight Museum presents its Halloween in the Hangar event. Guests can have a spooky good time among some incredible aircraft. Kids 12 and under in costumes get in free all day long. Also, from 10:30 am-12:30 pm, the museum has added a safe and fun twist to “trick or treating." 10:30 am.

Over in Humble, Balmoral will be a Haunted Lagoon on Friday and Saturday. A “spooktacular” adults-only party will be on Friday night, while Saturday will be for families to bring their own pumpkins for decorating, participate in safe trick-or-treating at holiday-themed candy stations and more. 11 am.

You know we had to throw in a Day of the Dead event in here, and Old Town Harrisburg will be throwing a two-day, Dia de los Muertos Fest. 25 vendors of jewelry, crafts, antiques, clothing and traditional Mexican pastries will be around, as well as music, dancing and a little girls' pageant. 11 am (Noon Sunday).

With its Halloween Trick-or-Treat event, CityCentre will be offering children and parents the opportunity to prowl the district for tasty treasures. Trick-or-treating will take place rain or shine and the event is BYOB (Bring Your Own Bucket/Bag). Noon.

East End Backyard will host a Halloween Dog Costume Contest. Prizes will include a private dog park party with a $200 gift card to East End Backyard for first place, a $100 gift card for second place and a $25 gift card to Three Dog Bakery for third place. Noon.

Over at M-K-T Heights, the Hike, Bike & Fright Fest will have a local market featuring artisans and collectors⁠. There will also be activities including Halloween T-shirt screenprinting, a zombie breakdance performance, a "Thriller" dance lesson and a pumpkin-patch photo opportunity.⁠ Noon.

Up in Sugar Land, Halloween Town will return over at Constellation Field. All the good stuff will be there: candy, a costume parade for kids, oversized games, balloon artists, face painting, etc. Plus, a beloved Halloween movie (probably Hocus Pocus) will be shown on the video board. 4 pm.

B.B. Lemon will have a Nightmare on Washington Spooky Drag Show, where guests can enjoy food and drink specials, music from veteran spinner DJ Melodic, and a costume contest with prizes. Space is limited, so reservations are recommended. 9 pm.

Ouzo Bay and Loch Bar will be the locations for the Fright Night double soiree. Drink specials, stilt walkers, a DJ, and Greek belly dancers will be over at Ouzo, while Loch will have a snake charmer, a costume contest, a live band and — you guessed it — drink specials. 9 pm.

Revelry on Richmond will have a late-night, Halloween costume contestA $250 prize will be given for first place, and second place will receive a $50 gift card. $5 Halloween shot specials will also be available all night. 11 pm.

