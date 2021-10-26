22 Houston restaurants and bars serve up grand-slam deals for the World Series

Let's be realistic. With ticket prices starting at almost $500 for SRO and climbing to as high as $50,000 for the best seats, most Houstonians will not be Minute Maid to watch the Astros take on the Atlanta Braves.

Thankfully, bars and restaurants all over the city are running Astros-themed specials. From cheap beer to free milkshakes, the offers should suit just about any taste. Allocate a little of the money saved on tickets to a generous tip for the hard working staff.

Downtown charity bar Angel Share has updated its game day experience with a new TV and will offer happy hour pricing (half-off drafts and wells) all night.

Houston institution Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys will take $1 off all classic po’ boys on World Series game days.

All Big City Wings locations will have Crawford Bock specials for the Astros playoffs: $4 pints and $8 34-ounce beer. Plus, each location has daily specials like $3 margaritas on Friday, $25 White Claw buckets on Saturday, and $1 chicken tenders on Monday.

Montrose institution Boheme will offer game day specials such as $2.50 tacos all day, $5 margaritas all day, and half-off frozens during the game.

The patio at Brennan's will offer game day specials on its bar and patio (4-9 pm) that include two for $10 beers (choice of Karbach Crawford Bock, St. Arnold Elissa IPA, Shiner Bock, or Heineken), $7 wines by-the-glass, and $12 "home run bites" such as boudin corn dogs, Flamin' Hot Cheetos fried chicken wings, Stubby Shrimp Po' Boys, and more. Reservations recommended for patio seating; bar is first-come-first serve.

Buffalo Bayou Brewing will feature 12-ounce buckets for $15 during each game. The specia lasts until close if the Astros win. Don't miss ThreeSun, the new seltzer BuffBrew created in collaboration with Astros stars Lance McCullers and Alex Bregman.

As they have in the past, both Burger Joint locations will give away free milkshakes for every Astros home run.

Garden Oaks favorite Cottonwood is offering $3 micheladas, $5 buckets of Southern Star Hecho en Conroe, and $5 pitchers of Dos Equis.

Upper Kirby patio bar Eighteen36 will offer specials including a bottled beer combo (any bottled beer with a choice of Fat Dog, Classic Roadster burger, Turkey Burger or Chicken Roadster, and a side, $13) and a similar special with draft beer for $15 as well as $10 wings or pitzas.

Head to Feges BBQ in Spring Branch to watch the game on the restaurant's projector screen while eating specials such as Sichuan rib tips and fried boudin balls ($10 each), plus drink specials that include two 8th Wonder beers for $6, $10 micheladas, and 20-percent domestic and craft beer buckets.

Both locations of FM Kitchen & Bar will feature specials such as $12 FM Burgers with fries or tots and a Crawford Bock; $5 fried pickles and churros; $6 Jim Beam highballs; and $20 domestic six-pack coolers.

Hay Merchant will offer discounts on 8th Wonder Brewery beers Dome Faux'm and Hopston IPA as well as a special on all beef hot dogs from 44 Farms.

Ronnie Killen's comfort food restaurant Killen's will offer happy hour all night (4 pm to close) on game days, which means $3 draft beers, $6 glasses of wine, $7 craft cocktails, and bar snacks like chicken fried steak bites and pork belly burnt ends.

Diners at KP’s Kitchen get 20-percent off both dine-in and to-go orders when wearing Astros gear.

In addition to opening early when necessary to show each game, Monkey’s Tail will offer $6 Crawford Bock buckets, $1 hot dogs, and $5 “f*** the Braves” shots.

Get $5 draft beers all day on game days at acclaimed Houston restaurant Pondicheri. Then take some of chef Anita Jaisinghani's signature madras chicken wings or a Frankie sandwich home to enjoy during the game.

Present Company will have $4 Crush City IPAs, $8 Crush City cocktails, and free Choo Choo shots for every Astros home run.

Southern-inspired, patio restaurant and bar Preslee's is offering $2 domestic beers, $5 green tea shots, and $2 hot dogs.

Montrose sports bar Revelry on Richmond offers more than 30 TVs along with a newly renovated outdoor patio and an all-new menu developed by chef Jason Hill. During Astros games, the bar will feature drink specials and $1 Astros-themed Jello shots.

Weights and Measures in Midtown is selling $5 W+M Dogs with house-made slaw and bun during each game.

Get raw Gulf oysters for $1 each during Astros game at Winnie's, Midtown's buzzy new po' boy spot.

Woodshed Smokehouse at Levy Park is offering fans who don Astros gear one free appetizer during each game.