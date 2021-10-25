Houston Astros World Series tickets soar up to $50,000 ahead of Game 1

The Houston Astros are about to take the field for the team’s third World Series appearance since winning it all in 2017. Not surprisingly, fans across the Gulf Coast are scrambling for the hottest ticket in Texas.

Individual tickets for the World Series online at the Astros website are showing as sold out for all home games. Sadly, tickets are not available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park Box Office.

That means fans have to look to secondary ticket purveyors such as SimpleSeats, StubHub, and VividSeats.

At SimpleSeats, tickets for Game 1 start at $650 for Section 430, Row 2, and go up to $889 for Section 153, Row 12.

Game 1 tickets at VividSeats start at $387 for SRO (Standing Room Only) and go up to a $3676 Section 128 by the field, Row 1.

And at StubHub, Game 3 tix start at $575 for SRO (Standing Room Only) to a whopping $50,000 for Diamond Club D, Row 3.

Meanwhile, as fans grab those hard-to-get tickets, the Mayor’s Office of Special Events has released the following World Series schedule regarding street closures downtown and around the ballpark, CultureMap news partner ABC 13 notes.

Three east lanes of the 300-500 blocks of Crawford between Texas and Congress — one west curb lane open for EMS access only.

1500-1800 blocks of Preston between La Branch & Hamilton closed — business access only.

Two north curb lanes of the 1600-1800 blocks of Texas between Crawford and Hamilton (includes the metered inlet lane)

South curb lane of the 1600 block of Congress between Crawford and Jackson.

Two south curb lanes including sidewalk of the 1700-1800 blocks of Congress between Jackson and Hamilton - two north lanes open for vehicular traffic.

West curb lane of the 300-500 blocks of Hamilton between Texas and Congress.

East curb lane of 200 block of Chenevert between Franklin and Congress East curb lane of the 600 block of Avenida de las Americas (ADLA) between Capitol and Texas.

300 La Branch (home games only) I-10 single merge (lane 4 to 2 to allow Chartres to flow onto I-10 without merging — home games only)

Those in need of parking spots downtown are encouraged to check sites such as Spothero to reserve a spot.