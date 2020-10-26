Sizzling new Brazilian steakhouse and churrascaria fires up in the Galleria

Houstonians with an appetite for meat on skewers have a new option in the Galleria area. Casa Do Brazil has fired up its rodizo.

A Brazilian steakhouse with a sister location in College Station, Casa Do Brazil retained local firm Construction Concepts (BCK, Ninfa's Uptown) to transform the former Tango & Malbec space at 2800 Sage Rd. Changes include an all-new bar area, a custom grill for roasting meat, and, of course, the all-important salad bar that serves a selection of vegetables, cheeses, charcuterie, and more.

Still, a churrascaria is all about the meat. At Casa Do Brasil, the beef on the all-you-can-eat menu is USDA Prime and covers all the cuts one would expect from this style of restaurant: top sirloin, bottom sirloin, ribeye, filet, etc. Other selections include pork ribs, pork tenderloin, lamb, and bacon-wrapped beef and chicken. Pescetarians will find a wood-grilled salmon filet as their primary choice (or shrimp cocktail) with the ability to add access to the salad bar for an additional fee.

For those who want a lighter experience, Casa Do Brasil offers a lighter menu in its bar and patio areas. Selections include an array of appetizers (empanadas, ceviche, smoked crab and kale dip, etc) along with a la carte meat and seafood entrees. A happy hour menu, served in the bar and patio daily from 4-7 pm, features an array of $7 bar bites, $7 cocktails, $7 wines by-the-glass, and $5 drafts. A 22-foot floor-to-ceiling wine wall displays the restaurant's inventory.

“From the beginning, it has been our mission to deliver an authentic churrasco experience in a fine dining setting,” general manager and co-owner Israel Casas said in a statement. “Our newest restaurant perfectly delivers on both dining and design. We understand many people are familiar with Brazilian steakhouses, but the ‘Casa Experience’ goes beyond the ordinary. We pride ourselves on offering the finest cuts of USDA Prime beef and preserving these classic cooking techniques. Our team is very excited to be a part of the Houston restaurant community.”

It will take something “beyond the ordinary” to stand out in Houston's crowded market for both steakhouses and churrascarias. In addition to all of the established players, Gauchos do Sul, a restaurant with a location in Vintage Park, opened in Highland Village earlier this year. King Ranch Texas Kitchen, a new restaurant from Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta, will open near the intersection of Post Oak and San Felipe in the coming weeks.