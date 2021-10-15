10 best restaurants and bars for Houston Astros fans to scream for the team

All over Houston people are donning their finest Astros t-shirts and jerseys as the team prepares to take on the Boston Red Sox for the right to represent the American League in the World Series.

Home-field advantage gives the Astros a slight edge in the betting line, but fans will need to root, root, root for the team to advance.

Thankfully, bars and restaurants all over the city are running Astros-themed specials. From cheap beer to free milkshakes, the offers should suit just about any taste. It’s not quite as good as being at Minute Maid Park, but it’s close.

All Big City Wings locations will have Crawford Bock specials for the Astros playoffs: $4 pints and $8 34-ounce beer. Plus, each location has daily specials like $3 margaritas on Friday, $25 White Claw buckets on Saturday, and $1 chicken tenders on Monday.

Buffalo Bayou Brewing will feature 12-ounce buckets for $15 during each game. The specia lasts until close if the Astros win.

As they have in the past, both Burger Joint locations will give away free milkshakes food every Astros home run.

Both locations of FM Kitchen & Bar will feature specials such as $12 FM Burgers with fries or tots and a Crawford Bock; $5 fried pickles and churros; $6 Jim Beam highballs; and $20 domestic six-pack coolers.

Diners at KP’s Kitchen get 20-percent off both dine-in and to-go orders when wearing Astros gear.

In addition to opening early when necessary to show each game, Monkey’s Tail will offer $12 Crawford Bock buckets, $1 hot dogs, and $6 “f*** the sox” shots.

Present Company will have $4 Crush City IPAs, $8 Crush City cocktails, and free Choo Choo shoots for every Astros home run.

Montrose sports bar Revelry on Richmond offers more than 30 TVs along with a newly renovated outdoor patio and an all-new menu developed by chef Jason Hill. During Astros games, the bar will feature drink specials and $1 Astros-themed Jello shots.

Weights and Measures in Midtown is selling $5 W+M Dogs with house-made slaw and bun during each game.

Woodshed Smokehouse at Levy Park is offering fans who don Astros gear one free appetizer during each game.