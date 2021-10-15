8 best Houston T-shirts to root for the Astros in serious style

Serious baseball fans know the cardinal rule: Thou shalt take October.

The Houston Astros advanced — for the fifth consecutive year — to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) and the city is pumped for October 15 Game 1 against the Boston Red Sox.

With that in mind and glorious weekend weather ahead to kick off the ALCS series, we’ve rounded up our favorite local Houston tees to rep the Space City and the ’Stros.

Not to jinx it, but with eight total, we could point out that’s enough for a seven-game World Series plus one to spare. Don these totally Houston tees with big H-Town pride.

CARGO

This recently opened vintage shop took over the Cameron Iron Works (711 Milby St.) in EaDo and has limited quantities of the Grateful Dead + Astros ‘Steal Your Base’ tie dye tee. Run, don’t walk to get one.

Diverscity Clothing Co.

An astronaut hitting the ball out of the park screams "I love Houston and the Astros." Grab this unisex HTX Baseball’ t-shirt from Diverscity Clothing Co.

OG 713

An extension of AF Custom Shirts, this Houston-inspired brand opens their third location Friday, October 15 at the Railway Heights Market (8200 Washington Ave.). Shop OG 713’s Acid Houston Baseball - H tee.

Paris Texas Co.

Go retro with an Astros Fastball tee in heather gray from this boutique that celebrates all things Texas.

Running Game Clothing

Houston earned its Space City nickname in the early ’60s and today, it’s widely seen across apparel and accessories. Rep our Houston nine with tees from Houston’s top team apparel for fans, by fans.

Sam & Davy

Houston really and truly is everything. Stop into this Texan wear shop in River Oaks Shopping Center, 2043 West Gray St, for all your Houston and Texas apparel and accessories.

State Line Designs

Show your support for the Venezuelan-born second baseman, Jose Altuve, with an Altuvito tee from this "Super Dope Texas Tees" brand.

713 Shirts

In a collaboration with graphic designer, @dtexanz, their orange Houston Made baseball tee is an exclusive design.