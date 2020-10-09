Houston chefs cook up major support for Lake Charles Hurricane Delta victims

Houston chefs and restaurateurs are once again teaming up to feed people affected by Hurricane Delta. Steve Sharma (El Big Bad) and Ben McPherson (BOH Pizza & Pasta) originally formed Houston Chuckwagon after Hurricane Laura ravaged the Louisiana coast. Now, they're loading up again to feed people in the path of the oncoming storm.

“When Houston was spared, we were relieved but immediately knew we had to do something to help our neighbors," Sharma said in a statement. "These are the same people who helped Houston during Hurricane Harvey three years ago."

Working with first responders and the Cajun Navy, Houston Chuckwagon delivered 4,000 individually packaged, ready-to-eat meals to Lake Charles residents after Hurricane Laura. They're asking Houstonians to donate $5 per meal via Facebook to help them do it again.

"Our wheelhouse is cooking for people, and the least we can do is provide nourishment in the midst of angst," McPherson said in a statement. "We want to put our specialties and what we do best toward this bigger purpose, and we’ll deliver the help as quickly as possible.”

In addition to their two establishments, McPherson recruited support from some of the other restaurants in Bravery Chef Hall, including Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen, Andes Café, and Margaux’s Oyster Bar. Chef Martin Weaver (Watever Fresh) and Lake Charles native Hailey Hester helped provide transportation and logistical support.

Houston Chuckwagon plans to become a 501(c)3 tax-exempt, non-profit organization. Anyone interesting partnering, volunteering, or sponsoring its efforts may reach them via email: houstonchuckwagon@gmail.com.