Montrose's newest craft beer spot serves up choice lagers, IPAs, and pub bites

A new brewpub recently opened in Montrose. Southern Yankee Crafthouse began serving pizza and beer in the former Good Dog Houston space (1312 West Alabama St.) last month.

Known for beers such as the ¿Qué Pablo? (Mexican Lager) and Paramount Pilsner (Czech Pilsner), Southern Yankee has been winning fans since 2018. Expanding to Montrose allows the growing company to expand its reach while building on elements that have been successful at the original location.

“We knew we wanted our second location to have a comfortable atmosphere and 1312 West Alabama was a great fit," managing owner Alex Porter said in a statement.

Renovations to the space are extensive. Southern Yankee installed a 3,000-pound, 6-foot brick oven to fuel its kitchen. In addition, the interior has been opened up, reclaimed wood floors have been installed, and the patio features a new cover.

Chef Matt Baum’s (Common Bond, Grace’s) menu begins with pizzas that are similar to those served at the original location, but the Crafthouse features a more extensive menu of shareables and entrees. Options include beer battered fish and chips, a half-pound cheeseburger, and wood-fired beer can chicken. Crispy smoked pork belly bites, truffle fries, and the spicy goat pizza (prosciutto, goat cheese, arugula, mango-habanero glaze) are providing to be early customer favorites, according to a representative.

As for the drinks, the Crafthouse offers 11 taps of Southern Yankees brews as well as cocktails and wine. Drinkers can expect a range of styles that range from a Berliner Weisse to a porter and several different IPAs. New barrel-aged beers will be released in the near future.

“We brew a combination of traditional and creative style beers,” head brewer Sydney Porter Bradley said. “Our goal is a high-quality, variety of beers to suit many different tastes. We want to find a beer for every person that walks through our doors."

Currently, the Crafthouse is open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am-10 pm. The brewpub will expand to daily service in the coming weeks.