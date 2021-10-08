If you haven't started thinking about fall and winter events, now's the time. With life getting back to normal (kind of), there will be plenty of events to plan and attend.

Situated in the heart of Midtown, Pour Behavior is the ideal spot to host nearly any party between 30 and 1,500 people, which is everything from an intimate engagement party to a large corporate event.

It's a fun, high-energy bar and restaurant with a whopping 20,000 square feet and an entire front wall that opens onto a giant patio — no need to worry about space for social distancing and open-air access.

Food is a big deal here, so your event won't be lacking in delicious options. There is a full scratch kitchen and catering menu available for events, plus in-house custom desserts. You can choose from passed tray service, a buffet-style setup, or work out a personalized catering option that fits your party perfectly.

Menu options include artisan cheese platters; grilled Asian shrimp skewers; spinach, lobster, and artichoke dip; brick-oven pizzas; an array of mouthwatering hamburgers, and much more.

And the drinks? Enjoy a full bar with 20 craft brews, upscale scotch, whiskey, and wine selections. You can opt for a hosted bar or use a drink-ticket setup. Beer, whiskey, and wine pairings are also available.

Pour Behavior is equipped with a state-of-the-art lighting and sound system, with audio and video personalization available. There are 40 in-house televisions — ideal for displaying corporate logos and branding — two 220-inch high-definition LED video walls, and a 36-screen matrix system.

The space includes an entertainment stage (karaoke, anyone?) with capacity to host live musicians and an in-house DJ booth and all the necessary equipment. If you need help with rentals and entertainment, those can also be provided.

Those in search of something a little more private will appreciate the restaurant's buyout choices. Options start with a private room, suited to seated dinners for up to 35 people or cocktail parties up to 60, and go up from there with semi-private and fully private choices. There's even a hidden room for the ultimate secluded event. Now let's party.

---

Pour Behavior is located at 2211 Travis St. To book your event, email the event coordinator at events@pourbehaviortx.com or call 832-767-2111.