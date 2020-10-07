7 best new brunches in Houston serve up sweet and savory favorites

The return of patio weather and an already lost season for the Houston Texans — fans can’t even find solace in the prospect of a promising first (or second) round draft pick — mean people are looking for something to do on Sundays. Why not consider brunch?

Both the city’s newest arrivals and old favorites have recently rolled out their takes on the weekend meal. The list that follows even includes an option pitched to people who work on the weekends.

Read on for all the sweet and savory deliciousness.

The Annie Café & Bar

Berg Hospitality’s luxurious Uptown restaurant has recently rolled out its Sunday brunch menu. In addition to the restaurant’s usual Southwestern-influenced fare, the brunch menu includes egg-centric options like house-smoked salmon with creamy egg salad, lobster open-face omelet, and chicken fried prime rib topped with two fried eggs. Add cocktails like mimosa bottle service, a Bloody Mary, and spiked horchata for extra refreshment.

Craft Pita

Proprietor Rafael Nasr puts a Lebanese spin on brunch at his restaurant in Briargrove every Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm. The healthy, vegetarian-forward menu includes flatbreads (manouche), breakfast tacos and pitas (choice of beef or veggie), and sweet and savory yogurt bowls. A mezze brunch for two ($35) comes with a flatbread, trios of spreads, olives, pickled vegetables, and mimosas.

Dak & Bop

On the first Monday of every month from 2 - 5 pm, the Korean restaurant in Lazybrook/Timbergrove offers a special brunch menu pitched to restaurant industry employees who work during traditional brunch hours. Chef Jordan Economy’s menu includes carbonara pizza, short rib toast, collard green-stuffed waffles with red eye gravy, and all the usual Dak & Bop favorites like the restaurant’s peerless Korean fried chicken wings. Brunch-specific cocktails allow industry workers — or anyone who happens to be interested in a lazy Monday afternoon — to relax on their time off.

The Raven Grill

This classic neighborhood restaurant resumed brunch service in September. Dishes include migas, quiche of the day, and chipotle honey-glazed pork chops. The restaurant also recently expanded its patio to include part of its parking lot, which means plenty of outdoor seating for socially distant dining.

Red Dwarf

Midtown’s recently opened coffee shop, cafe, and live music venue serves brunch every Sunday from 12-3 pm. The tidy, four-item menu consists of a vegan cinnamon roll from Sinfull Bakery, a flatbread topped with eggs and chorizo, a croissant breakfast sandwich, and a parfait with yogurt, fruit, and granola. Pair it with coffee, beer, wine, or a cocktail.

The Tasting Room

Chef Beto Gutierrez has created a new brunch menu for the wine-centric restaurant in CityCentre. Served Saturday and Sunday from 11 am-3 pm, the menu includes “Tejano-inspired savory dishes” such as a Texas Benedict with smoked brisket barbacoa as well as sweets like a blueberry-ginger snap waffle with vanilla-maple sauce. Sister concept Max’s Wine Dive contributes its signature fried chicken and Crème Brûlée French Toast with berry compote.

White Elm Cafe Bakery

The Memorial-area restaurant recently introduced brunch on both Saturday and Sunday. Available from 10 am-3 pm, the menu features some staples from the regular lunch menu like tartines, salads, and pizzas alongside brunch-specific items like deviled eggs, quiche, and a deep-fried Monte Cristo sandwich. The cafe’s full lineup of pastries, including an oversized, sourdough cinnamon roll, round the experience.