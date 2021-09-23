Whats Eric Eating
What's Eric Eating Episode 209

Meet the chef making waves in The Heights, plus the 'Ferrari of hot pot restaurants'

By
Travis Lenig is this week's guest.  Photo by Al Torres
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," chef Travis Lenig joins CultureMap food editor to discuss Field & Tides, his Southern-inspired restaurant in The Heights. With the establishment's five-year anniversary coming up in February, Lenig talks about the various ways Field & Tides has evolved to serve its neighborhood.

Sandler's recent meal prompts a discussion of what's new on the menu and the ways Lenig's recent travels has inspired his latest innovations. The chef also notes how popular its private dining room has become over the last year.

Perhaps the biggest change for Field & Tides has been the number of new restaurants that have opened in The Heights. Sandler asks Lenig how he feels about the increased competition.

"I don't really mind it. I think everybody should stake their claim. It is getting a little saturated, but I like all the restaurants that are coming in," Lenig says. La Lucha, I eat there three or four times a month. I'm really excited for the new people coming in.

"I don't look at it as competition. I think everybody has their own thing. I think it's great for the people that live here that they have so many choices."

Prior to the interview, Sandler and co-host Isabel Protomartir discuss the news of the week. Their topics include CultureMap's list of fall restaurant openings; the opening of Tulum-inspired patio bar Casa Nomad; Bon Appetit recognizing Lucille's with its Heads of the Table awards; and the Have a Nice Day pop-up that Protomartir and her friends are organizing on Sunday.

In the restaurant of the week segment, the two hosts discuss their recent meal at HaiDiLao in Katy. Tune in to hear whether they think the acclaimed Chinese restaurant lives up to its reputation as the "Ferrari of hot pot restaurants."

Subscribe to "What's Eric Eating" on Apple podcastsGoogle Play, or Spotify. Listen to it Sunday at 12 pm on ESPN 97.5.

