These Houston restaurants have temporarily closed to due to Tropical Storm Beta

Backstreet Cafe exterior
Backstreet Cafe is one of many restaurants that have closed today. Courtesy of Backstreet Cafe

With Tropical Storm Beta causing widespread street flooding, authorities are encouraging Houstonians to stay off the roads and out of harm’s way.

A growing number of Houston restaurants have responded to those calls by canceling service for Tuesday, September 22. CultureMap has compiled a running list of restaurants making these announcements that will be updated throughout the day.

Restaurants that wish to be added to the list may email us at eric@culturemap.com

The following restaurants will be closed tonight:

  • Backstreet Cafe
  • The Blind Goat at Bravery Chef Hall
  • Bludorn
  • Brasserie 19
  • Brasserie du Parc
  • Bravery Chef Hall
  • Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
  • Cane Rosso
  • Caracol
  • Cielito Cafe
  • Coppa Osteria
  • Dak & Bop
  • Damian's
  • The Dogwood
  • Drift Bar
  • 8th Wonder Brewery
  • Étoile Cuisine et Bar
  • Federal Grill (Shepherd Dr. location only)
  • Field & Tides
  • Finn Hall
  • Handies Douzo
  • Henderson Heights
  • Hot Bagel Shop (closed at 11 am)
  • Hubcap Grill
  • Hughie's (Both locations) 
  • Hugo’s
  • Jonathan's the Rub (Both locations)
  • Just GRK
  • Ka Sushi (closed for lunch)
  • Kin at Politan Row
  • Kirby Ice House
  • Kokoro at Bravery Chef Hall
  • Local Pho
  • Lua Viet Kitchen (closed for lunch)
  • McIntyre's
  • Morningstar (closed at noon)
  • Mutiny Wine Room
  • NettBar
  • Ono Poke (all locations)
  • Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
  • Preslee's Southern Good Eatery
  • Saint Arnold Brewing Company
  • Samurai Noodle
  • Squable
  • Stanton's City Bites
  • Taste Bar & Kitchen
  • The Toasted Coconut
