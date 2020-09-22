These Houston restaurants have temporarily closed to due to Tropical Storm Beta

With Tropical Storm Beta causing widespread street flooding, authorities are encouraging Houstonians to stay off the roads and out of harm’s way.

A growing number of Houston restaurants have responded to those calls by canceling service for Tuesday, September 22. CultureMap has compiled a running list of restaurants making these announcements that will be updated throughout the day.

Restaurants that wish to be added to the list may email us at eric@culturemap.com.

The following restaurants will be closed tonight: