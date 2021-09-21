Heights restaurant dishes on social media outrage over new ice cream-hot chicken sandwich

Social media users have strong opinions about a new item on the “secret menu” at Mico’s Hot Chicken. When the Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant recently started offering vanilla ice cream as a topping on its signature sandwiches, people didn’t hold back in expressing their opinions in comments to an Instagram post.

Co-owner Kimico Frydenlund shared screenshots of comments with people accusing the restaurant of promoting diabetes, heart attacks, and, in one user’s words “I just reported this post for assault. This is fucking treason.” She tells CultureMap she knew putting ice cream on a hot chicken sandwich might be controversial, but she didn’t expect people to be so mean about it.

“I knew it would get people talking,” she says. “I didn’t know it would become controversial to the point where we’ve had comments where people are hoping our business fails or I lose everything I love. That was pretty shocking to say the least.”

Needless to say, none of these people have actually tried the combination. Frydenlund defends the admittedly messy sandwich.

“I like the cold of it and the sweetness paired with the spiciness of the hot chicken,” she says. “I would suggest getting ‘hot’ or ‘extra hot’ or it’s too sweet.”

Despite the outrage, the item will remain available for anyone who knows to ask for it. The owner encourages people to come to Mico’s and try it for themselves.

“Surprisingly we’ve had a great reaction from those who’ve been brave enough to try it. They actually like the combo,” she says.