Crafty Houston restaurateur dishes on his pita favorite coming to West U, plus hottest food news

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Rafael Nasr joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Craft Pita. First opened in 2019, Nasr and his mother Claudia will open their second location of the casual Lebanese restaurant this fall at Plaza in the Park, the Kroger-anchored shopping center at the corner of Buffalo Speedway and Westpark Drive.

The conversation begins with Nasr providing an update on Craft Pita's operations and his decision to open the new location. He notes that West U. has similar demographics to Briargrove and Tanglewood. The menus will overlap for the most part, but the new location's larger kitchen will allow Nasr to add chicken and beef kebabs.

"Kebabs are definitely popular now. It's also the average person's first exposure to Mediterranean food," Nasr says. "I think that and hummus and number one and two on the list. The nice thing about kebabs is when you use lean proteins it's a healthy option. Our akaushi kafta, when it has that kiss of a flame, it will take it up a few notches for sure."

In addition to discussing the new location, Nasr shares some thoughts from his recent trip to New York. He also teases the possibility of opening a Peruvian concept that nods to his mother's heritage.

Prior to the interview, Sandler and co-host Michael Fulmer discuss the news of the week. Their topics include: Se7en, the new vibe dining concept coming to Upper Kirby; Bellaire Broiler Burger's revival coming to an abrupt end; and March making Bon Appetit's list of America's best new restaurants.

In the restaurant of the week segment, Fulmer and Sandler discuss il Bracco, the new Italian restaurant that opened near the Galleria. They share some favorite dishes and discuss its place among all of the new Italian restaurants that have opened in Houston recently.