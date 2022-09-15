More is better, especially when it comes to organic, fresh, and local food. On The Kirb, the popular Houston sports bar known for its sustainable approach to food and beverages, is debuting a third location in Katy.

Located at 25230 Farm to Market 1093, the new eatery is set to open September 20.

Its 5,000-square-foot, industrial interior encourages an open and lively experience, complete with a lush green patio on which to enjoy your favorite cocktails.

Like its two existing locations in Upper Kirby and Midtown, the menu is a health-forward take on classic American fare.

It's all scratch-made and using grass-fed beef, ocean-raised salmon, and cage-free poultry, and all meats are antibiotic and hormone-free.

Vegans and vegetarians, don't fret: There are loads of options that accommodate special diets.

And the authentic Neapolitan pizza can't be overlooked — It's formed with artisanal Caputo flour that's imported from Napoli, Italy, and then fermented for three days to ensure an authentic taste.

To wet your whistle, there are 24 taps showcasing Texas’ best craft breweries and beyond, a large wine selection, and signature cocktails crafted with house-made syrups and fresh muddled fruit. There's also an unbeatable happy hour menu that includes $2 off all beer, wine, and spirits.

In fact, you'll want to pop in for a different special each day of the week. Make sure not to miss On The Kirb's famous weekend brunch, offered each Saturday and Sunday from 11 am-4 pm, and the mimosa towers that offer various fresh juice options.

If your weekends (or weekdays, for that matter) are more sports-focused, On The Kirb has more than 22 65-inch HDTVs and a 240-inch HD LED video wall for a larger-than-life football experience. UFC title fight parties are also held every few weeks.

Want to host your own party? Private events come with mouthwatering catering packages and a space that's ideal for a crowd.

In anticipation of the grand opening, join the VIP club to stay up to date and receive exclusive offers.

---

In addition to the new location at 25230 Farm to Market 1093 (281-665-8848), On the Kirb can also be found at 5004 Kirby Dr. in Upper Kirby (713-526-1414) and 2521 Bagby St. in Midtown (281-888-7898).