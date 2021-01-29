Many people think of brunch as a decadent indulgence, but On The Kirb is ready to prove the weekend meal can be both healthy and delicious.

That's because the eatery, which has a location each in Upper Kirby and Midtown, uses organic ingredients whenever possible and focuses on "clean" meals. Think baked chicken wings, kale salads, and hormone and antibiotic-free beef alongside sports bar staples.

However, each Saturday and Sunday from 11 am-4 pm, it's brunch's time to shine. The menu includes classic dishes that are anything but traditional, thanks to organic eggs and dairy and fluffy house-made pancakes.

The atmosphere is relaxed, family-friendly, and fun, made all the more enjoyable by the lovely outdoor dining available at both locations. The Midtown outpost even boasts a beautiful wraparound patio beneath four large, gorgeous oak trees.

Get the meal started with any of On The Kirb's craft cocktails, which are made using fresh-squeezed juices and organic syrups. The eatery's Bloody Mary mix is made in-house from scratch, and the zingy vodka drink is only $5 during brunch.

Mimosas are similarly priced, unless you want to go all out and order a mimosa tower for the table. Take your pick from orange, cranberry, or pineapple juice, and let the Sunday Funday vibes wash over you.

And now onto the food: Three skillets offer plenty of options, from a spicy chilaquiles with salsa roja and queso fresco to a hearty cowboy skillet stuffed with bacon, sausage, and grass-fed hamburger. The harvest skillet is a lighter choice, with an emphasis on fresh vegetables (spinach, asparagus tips, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions) rounded out by potatoes and Cheddar cheese.

The tres leches French toast satisfies a sweet tooth with its house-made cinnamon sugar Texas toast dipped in tres leches and topped with fresh berries, whipped cream, and maple syrup.

The breakfast tacos, served on corn or flour tortillas, pair fried eggs with breakfast potatoes, Cheddar jack cheese, salsa verde, roasted salsa, and pico, with the option to add bacon, sausage, or black beans.

Avocado toast is anything but ordinary because of its avocado salsa verde, avocado-lime crema, avocado pico, and queso fresco, topped with two eggs your way.

The brick-oven pizzas — a staple all day, every day — are formed with artisanal Caputo flour that's imported from Napoli, Italy, and then fermented for three days to ensure an authentic taste. And now there are three vegan pizzas, so those with stricter dietary preferences can enjoy as well.

---

On The Kirb is located at 5004 Kirby Dr. in Upper Kirby (713-526-1414) and at 2521 Bagby St. in Midtown (281-888-7898).