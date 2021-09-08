Restaurants are a dime a dozen in the Houston area, so it's best to get a recommendation before venturing out to a new spot. So consider this your insider tip: Try Nirmanz Food Boutique.

Located in Sugar Land and now in its fifth year of operation, Nirmanz Food Boutique is owned by chef Nirman Shah, a graduate of Indian Hotel Management, Ahmedabad with more than 23 years of restaurant experience.

Before arriving in the U.S., Shah earned accolades working as a head chef at the renowned Rambagh Palace Hotel in Jaipur, a luxury Taj Palace Hotel, and also studied food technology.

Nirmanz's large menu — there are more than 150 items — represents a wide variety of Indian cuisines, including Punjabi, North and South Indian, Indo-Chinese, Indian street food, and even Indian fast food. There are so many different types of dosas, kulchas, and curries that foodies will find it difficult to make a decision.

All the comforting favorites make the menu, including korma, vindaloo, and paneer, plus some unexpected additions from the Asian-inspired Bombay Wok section. Vegetarians will find plenty to order, with an entire meat-free section along with vegetarian sandwiches and starters.

Shah's commitment to the culinary arts, his passion for presentation, and the staff's friendly, attentive service landed Nirmanz on Houston Chronicle's coveted Best of the Best 2021 as one of Houston's top three Indian restaurants.

But for Shah, it's not just about accolades or the food. Family is everything, and his wife and three daughters play an integral part in the restaurant's operations. Shah attributes Nirmanz's growth to his wife's keen business sense and relentless commitment.

Reflecting this love of family, the restaurant's atmosphere is a comfortable choice for families of all sizes. And the ambiance? It's just as fresh and bright as the menu items.

Step inside and you'll find an upscale Bollywood cinema-themed interior with vintage car parts from the streets of India, a real rickshaw, graffiti-style art, and lively lighting that adds to the warm glow.

Shah also believes in giving back — community is important to him. Most recently, he's gone out of his way to deliver free meals to medical offices and clinics during the pandemic, and helped feed locals during Hurricane Harvey and the devastating ice storm. Because of this, Nirmanz has a strong community following of loyal diners. Perhaps you'll soon be one of them.

---

Nirmanz Food Boutique is located at 16338 Kensington Dr., Suite #160 in Sugar Land. It is open for dine-in, carryout, and delivery via Grubhub. Catering options are also available.