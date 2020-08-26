These Houston restaurants have temporarily closed due to Hurricane Laura

As of Wednesday morning, it appears that the worst effects of Hurricane Laura will miss the Houston area. Still, Mayor Sylvester Turner has advised Houstonians to be off the road by 8 pm tonight.

As such, some local restaurants have announced they will be closed on Wednesday, August 26 and/or Thursday, August 27. Most establishments expect to be back to normal hours by Friday.

CultureMap will update this article throughout the day as more closures are announced.

Grocery stores

H-E-B: Houston-area stores will be open from 6 am - 6 pm Wednesday. On Thursday, stores will reopen Thursday “as soon as it’s deemed safe” and close at 8 pm.

Kroger: All stores closing at 6 pm on Wednesday.

Restaurants

Avondale Food & Wine: Closing at 8 pm Wednesday. Reopens at noon on Thursday, weather permitting.

Backstreet Cafe: Closed Wednesday.

Belly of the Beast: Closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Bludorn: Closed Wednesday.

Brett’s Barbecue Shop: Closed Thursday.

The Brisket House: Closing at 6 pm on Wednesday.

Caracol: Closed Wednesday.

Chick'nCone: Closing Wednesday at 9 pm. Will reopen when it’s safe to do so.



City Acre Brewing: Closed Thursday and likely closed Friday, weather depending.

Common Bond: Closing at 6:30 pm on Wednesday. Will reopen at 9 am on Thursday.

Coral Sword: Closed Thursday.

Dak & Bop: Closed Thursday.

Down House: Closed Wednesday.

El Topo: Closing at 3 pm on Wednesday.

Eunice: Closing at 3 pm on Wednesday.

Feges BBQ: Closing at 2 pm on Wednesday. Closed Thursday.

Field & Tides: Closing at 3 pm on Wednesday.

Fiori: Closed Wednesday and Thursday.

FM Kitchen: Closing at 3 pm on Wednesday.

Georgia James: Delivery and to-go available on Wednesday from 2-6 pm. Closed for dine-in.

Hay Merchant: Delivery and to-go available on Wednesday from 2-6 pm. Closed for dine-in.

Hugo's: Closed Wednesday.

La Sicilia: Closing at 2 pm on Wednesday. Closed Thursday.

Love Buzz: Closing at 9 pm on Wednesday.

Nobie's: Closed Wednesday.

One Fifth: Delivery and to-go available on Wednesday from 2-6 pm. Closed for dine-in.

Politan Row: Closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Pondicheri: Closing Wednesday at 5 pm for dine-in and 7 pm for to-go.

Ramen Tatsu-ya: Open from 11 am - 2 pm on Wednesday.

Relish Restaurant & Bar: Closing Wednesday at 3 pm. Plans to be open Thursday.

Riel: Closing at 5 pm on Wednesday.

Rosie Cannonball: Closed Wednesday. Thursday is TBA, but the restaurant’s Spritz Patio will be closed both Wednesday and Thursday.

The Rustic: Both locations will be closed on Wednesday.

Saint Arnold Brewing Company: Closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Shun: Closed Wednesday.

Tenfold Coffee: Closed Thursday. Will reopen Friday with a pop-up featuring breakfast tacos and cocktails from Johnny’s Gold Brick.

Traveler's Table: Closed Wednesday.

UB Preserv: Delivery and to-go available on Wednesday from 2-6 pm. Closed for dine-in.

Underground Hall: Closing at 5:30 pm Wednesday.

Verdine: Closing at 7 pm on Wednesday.

Vibrant: Closing at 12 pm Wednesday.

White Elm Cafe Bakery: Closed Thursday.