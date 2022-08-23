6 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings, Goode news, and a Chef Evelyn showcase

Editor’s note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at all the latest news to know.

Openings

Crust Pizza Co. has opened its first Inner Loop location in the Heights. Located in the former Mellow Mushroom space at 1919 N. Shepherd Dr., the restaurant serves Chicago-style thin crust pizza. In addition to serving signature pizzas like the Big Don's Meat & Cheese (Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, salami, beef, and bacon with mozzarella and cheddar) or the Carl's King (Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella), the restaurant will offer an extensive beverage selection with 36 beer taps plus wine and a full bar. Other favorites include pepperoni rolls and garlic knots. Crust opens daily at 11 am.

Fusion59 has opened in Southwest Houston at 11786 Wilcrest Dr. Described as a “globally minded restaurant,” the menu covers a wide range of cuisines, including Indian, Italian, and Caribbean. Start with dishes such as samosas or chicken wings. Entree choices include butter chicken, steak, seafood, and lamb bolognese made with braised lamb leg and pappardelle. Cocktails include variations on classics such as the margarita, French 75, and a smoked Old Fashioned. The restaurant opens daily at 3 pm.

Salad chain Salata will open its 44th Houston-area restaurant in Spring Branch this Thursday, August 25. Located at 1014 Wirt Rd., the restaurant serves build-to-order salads made with five salad bases, over 50 toppings, and 11 gluten-free dressings.

The first 100 customers in line will receive a free custom T-shirt designed by Texas artist Alli K. In addition, Salata will donate a portion of Thursday’s proceeds to Houston Children’s Charity, a non-profit organization “dedicated to improving the quality of life for Greater Houston’s underprivileged, abused, and disabled children who have been otherwise left behind.”

Houston-based shawarma food truck, Abu Omar Halal, will celebrate the grand opening of its Spring location at 16350 Stuebner Airline Rd. with specials including 50-percent off all menu items on September 2 and 25-percent off on September 3.

Abu Omar puts a Texas twist on Jordanian-style street food. The restaurant serves chicken, beef, lamb, and falafel in a variety of wraps and plates. Chicken shawarma Arabi, the restaurant’s signature dish, features spit-roasted chicken, pickles, and garlic sauce wrapped in a tortilla and toasted on a griddle. An Italian-style version swaps the tortilla for a sesame seed-covered sandwich bread and adds a healthy dose of gooey, melted cheese.

Other news and notes

Goode Co. Barbeque’s location on Hwy. 290 will resume full operating hours on Labor Day. After closing in 2020, the restaurant reopened for weekend service in April. First opened in 1977, Goode Co. Barbeque is known for dishes such as beef brisket, Czech sausage, Austin baked beans, jalapeño cheese bread, and of course, the company's signature Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie.

Upcoming food event

Asia Society Texas will host a food event curated by Top Chef finalist Evelyn Garcia and her business partner, chef Henry Lu. Titled Homegrown Houston, the event features nine restaurants presenting signature dishes, including CultureMap Tastemaker Awards Restaurant of the Year winner Street to Kitchen, Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year winner Click Virtual Food Hall, Best New Restaurant nominee ChòpnBlọk, and Pastry Chef of the Year nominee Vanarin Kuch of Koffeteria.

The event takes place this Saturday, August 27 from 7-10 pm. Tickets start at $100 for members and $120 for non-members. See the event’s website for details.