Thirsty Texans have been popping the top on Love Street since Houston's Karbach Brewing first introduced the kölsch-style blonde ale.

Synonymous with summer, the crisp beer is delicately hopped with floral German hops and boasts a clean malt profile that refreshes to the core — without sacrificing character.

Now there's an even lighter and groovier version to enjoy: Love Street Light.

At only 96 calories and 3 grams of carbs, this new beer is everything you love about Love Street but with less guilt. Its portable aluminum can is perfect for river floating and lake boating, picnics and potlucks, and any other fun summer activity that you've got planned.

Love Street Light shares its name with its older sibling, paying homage to the venue on Allen's Landing that hosted music legends, concertgoers, and change makers in the 1960s.

From open mic'ers to the Lizard King himself, Love Street was home to an array of eclectic characters. It wasn't just a place, but a state of mind.

Just as Love Street's music refreshed souls, Love Street — and now Love Street Light — refreshes your palate and your summer plans.