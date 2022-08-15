Comfort food restaurant FM Kitchen quietly closes Montrose location

A Houston comfort food restaurant’s second location has quietly closed after only a year of operations. FM Kitchen & Bar’s Montrose outpost served its last meals in June, according to a representative.

The restaurant did not announce the closure on its social media, and it has not been reported until now. A sign in the window encourages diners to visit FM Kitchen’s original location on Shepherd Drive. In response to CultureMap’s request for comment about the closure, the restaurant provided a statement from operating partner Jason Mok:

We appreciate the Montrose community for supporting us over the past 12 months. We have some cool changes and new opportunities planned for the space. We’ll be taking this time to focus on FM Shepherd and PKL Social, our new outdoor patio, pickleball and sports bar concept opening later this year.

Opened in June 2021, FM Kitchen’s Montrose location offered the same comfort food menu as the Shepherd location but distinguished itself with a broader cocktail program and an all-new late night menu. Local design firm Gin Design Group created a look designed to be approachable at lunch and dinner and more "moody" later in the evening.

Montrose diners who find themselves missing FM Kitchen's signatures dishes such as its cheeseburger, wings, and chicken fried steak will be comforted that the original location is only about three miles away. It remains open and is unaffected by the Montrose location's closure.

As Mok notes, FM Kitchen’s ownership is preparing to open PKL Social next to the Shepherd location.The new concept will feature four pickleball courts, a covered deck, cabanas, and more than 10,000-square-feet of patio space. A tidy food menu will feature some of FM Kitchen's most popular dishes such as burgers, wings, the spicy fried chicken sandwich, and tater tots. Beverage options will include easy drinking cocktails such as a cherry limeade and frozen paloma as well as beers, seltzers, and non-alcoholic options. It’s expected to open this fall.