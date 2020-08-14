Healthy eating national restaurant chain unwraps big plans for Houston

An Oklahoma-based healthy eating restaurant has big plans for Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Coolgreens will open up to 50 locations across central and southeast Texas, CEO Robert Lee announced.

As part of the company's plans, its first Houston location will open by the end of the year. Overall, Coolgreens expects to open 10 new locations in the next 18 months. Founded in Oklahoma City in 2009, it currently has 10 locations in Oklahoma, Nebraska, and the Dallas area.

The restaurant serves bowls, flatbreads, sandwiches, and wraps, with a build-your-own bar where customers can make their own. Dressings are made in-house daily, and the menu offers options for a range of dietary preferences, including Paleo, keto, and Whole 30.

To facilitate the expansion, the companny recruited Clay Carson, a 20-year industry veteran, to serve as Area Developer. Carson will be responsible for recruiting franchisees to the Coolgreens brand, according to a representative.

“It’s a very exciting time at Coolgreens,” Lee said in a statement. “Our same-store sales have actually increased over the last year, and we are in a strong position to continue our growth. Having started in Oklahoma and expanded to Omaha and Dallas-Fort Worth, development throughout the rest of Texas seems natural for our brand. In response to the current crisis, Coolgreens is interested in exploring the option of utilizing opportunistic real estate to expand, helping landlords fill open spaces, brighten communities and revitalize the industry."