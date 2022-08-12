Texas hot chicken restaurant brings the heat to Katy and Spring

A Texas-based hot chicken restaurant continues to spread its wings throughout the Houston area. The Cookshack (223 Mason Rd.) has opened two new locations in Katy and Spring (21640 Kuykendahl Rd.) that join its existing Houston-area outposts in Webster and on Washington Avenue.

Opened in Fort Worth in 2019, the Cookshack serves chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches with different spice blends that deliver increasing levels of heat. The five options range from "not hot" up to "Texas hot" and "AMF" — which the restaurant says means "adios, my friend," wink wink. Pair the tenders with dipping sauces such as barbecue, honey mustard, ranch, or gravy.

The menu also includes salads, chicken tacos, and smoked pork ribs. Side choices include fries, sweet potato fries, cole slaw, mac and cheese, and Texas caviar. Margaritas, beer, and wine help adults get some relief from the heat.

Co-founder Mark Rogers grew up in the restaurant industry as the son of a founder of Cheddar’s Casual Cafe. He worked with chef Stephen Payne to develop the restaurant's menu. Its been well received by diners, earning a spot on Yelp's list of Texas's top 100 restaurants in 2021. All that acclaim made opening two new locations an easy decision.

"Spring and Katy are both growing so fast and the people in both cities are fantastic,” Rogers said in a statement. "As we were looking for where to go next, we said, ‘Let’s try to get The Cookshack in both areas.’ The communities are extraordinary."

All locations are open daily from 11 am to 10 pm.