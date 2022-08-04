Longtime wine bar and restaurant pours its final glass in CityCentre this month

A staple of CityCentre dining will close at the end of this month. The Tasting Room will pour its final glasses of wine on August 27.

Open in CityCentre since 2011, The Tasting Room's owner Lasco Enterprises stated that the development's landlord opted not to renew its lease on the space. Once boasting four locations across the Houston area — including a flagship location in Uptown Park that shuttered in 2020 — the closure of its final outpost will end the wine bar and restaurant's time on the dining scene.

“To the great city of Houston, it is with much sadness that we are closing The Tasting Room. We want to thank you for your patronage over the last 20-plus years,” Lasco CEO Jerry Lasco said in a statement. "We are grateful to each and every guest that supported us the last two decades — and for our amazing team, some who have been with us for many years.”

The restaurant plans to bid customers farewell with a number of events, including tasting events on August 4 and 18, a Caymus wine dinner on August 23, and a farewell party on August 27. It will also continue participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks with a four-course, $55 dinner menu.

Although this imminent closure may represent the end of the Tasting Room as a concept, Lasco Enterprises will remain a presence in Houston and beyond. It operates two locations of Max's Wine Dive and Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garden in San Antonio.