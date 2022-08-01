Hip Australian-NYC coffee shop brews up third Houston location in bustling Galleria-area center

An Australian-inspired, New York-based coffee shop and cafe leads the list of three new tenants coming to a prominent Galleria-area shopping center. Bluestone Lane will open its third Houston-area location in Post Oak Plaza, local real estate developer Levcor's property at the corner of San Felipe and Post Oak.

In addition, Levcor announced two other tenants for the project. B/S/H Experience & Design Center, a luxury appliance retailer that sells brands such as Bosch, Thermador, and Gaggenau, will open its first Texas showroom at the property. It will be joined by Body20, a fitness studio that utilizes "electro-muscle stimulation" to help clients realize their health goals.

"We are always looking to introduce new and exciting restaurant and retail concepts at Post Oak Plaza that enhance our customers' experience," Levcor vice president Sasha Levine said in a statement. "Paired with our commitment to enriching our neighborhood, we are excited to continue our refresh that modernizes the shopping and dining experience for the surrounding community."

Bluestone Lane takes its inspiration from coffee shops and cafes in founder and CEO Nicholas Stone’s hometown of Melbourne, Australia. Among other innovations, it takes credit for being one of the first coffee shops in America to introduce two Australian staples: smashed avocado toast and the flat white. It also roasts coffee and offers an array of lifestyle products.

The restaurant distinguishes itself from traditional coffee shops by offering full table service for dine-in customers. A Heights location opened in March with a Rice Village location scheduled to open soon.

Post Oak Plaza is in the midst of renovations that will make it one of the Galleria area's premier dining destinations. Earlier this year, Jewish deli and restaurant Kenny & Ziggy's relocated to the development. In the months to come, it will welcome il Bracco, a luxurious Italian restaurant from Dallas, and South Africa-based chicken concept Nando's Peri-Peri. Other tenants include Bill Walker Clothier, Home Source, and Pinto Ranch.

“We know Post Oak Plaza serves as gathering space for Houstonians and the on-going refresh creates a better-connected environment for our community,” Levine added. “We are thrilled to bring new concepts to Uptown Houston and expand the neighborhood’s options in our evolving, pedestrian-friendly space.”