Australian-inspired, NYC-based coffee shop sets opening date for first Houston location

The countdown is on for the debut of Bluestone Lane's first Houston location. The Australian-inspired, New York City-based coffee shop and cafe will open its doors on Wednesday, March 30.

First announced last year, Bluestone Lane takes its inspiration from coffee shops and cafes in founder and CEO Nicholas Stone’s hometown of Melbourne, Australia. Among other innovations, it takes credit for being one of the first coffee shops in America to introduce two Australian staples: smashed avocado toast and the flat white. It also roasts coffee and offers an array of lifestyle products.

The cafe aims to build an audience of "locals" who make Bluestone Lane a part of their daily routine. Its target demographic is adults, aged 25-32, who are health conscious and appreciate quality coffee, according to a release.

Located at 115 W. 19th St., Bluestone Lane replaces a Becks Prime location that closed last year. The expansive, 4,400-square-foot space features an outdoor patio.

Bluestone Lane's extensive food menu includes breakfast items served all day plus lunch offerings of bowls, salads, and wraps. Beverage options include a full range of hot and cold coffee drinks along with juices, smoothies, and teas.

"We are extremely excited to bring Bluestone Lane to Houston! Locals will love our signature, premium coffee along with our entire cafe menu of deliciously healthy all-day fare, served in a relaxed setting unlike anywhere else,” Stone said in a statement. “We are expanding into Houston and other metropolitan areas to serve the droves of people moving into these lively, diverse communities. We look forward to greeting our new locals in Houston Heights!”

As Stone indicates, Bluestone Lane plans to open additional locations in Houston. Currently, the company has more than 55 locations in cities such as Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and San Francisco.