Fresh new popsicle and gelato shop chills out in East End with fruity flavors and tantalizing treats

A new shop provides East End residents with a way to get a little relief from the summer heat. Popston will celebrate its grand opening Saturday, July 23.

Located in The Plant, the development that also includes Cafe Louie and wine bar How to Survive on Land and Sea, Popston serves as the brick and mortar home for native Houstonian Jonathan Delgado's innovative popsicles. The 1,000-square-foot “factory” features a walk-up window with a mural created by Houston artists Joybrush Designs and Dual Streets.

“I’m excited to bring Popston to the Second Ward, specifically The Plant, because I love the community,” Delgado said in a statement. “Everyone has welcomed Popston with open arms and has made me feel like part of the neighborhood from the start.”

Diners will find a range of fruit flavors such as mangonada with tajin, fresh watermelon, mango kiwi, and blueberry mojito as well as seasonal flavors like pistachio and rosewater. Gelato choices include mascarpone with berries, chocolate sea salt, Oreo cookies and cream, and, of course, Shipley’s doughnuts. Prices run between $2.50 and $7 per popsicle.

Delgado got his start selling popsicles from a cart at METRO stops around Houston. Over time, he built a following by serving at White Oak Music Hall, Hermann Park, and the Houston Arboretum. True to its roots, customers who arrive via bicycle, walking, or METRO Rail will receive a 10 percent discount.

“I’ve known Jonathan for a while, and he is beloved by all,” said Jeff Kaplan, managing principal at Concept Neighborhood, the real estate development firm behind The Plant. “His friendly and creative spirit is exactly the kind of voice we wanted to anchor the corner of Harrisburg and Sampson. Jonathan is truly a popsicle artist and is so thoughtful about how he infuses fruits and flavors that are traditional to Mexico and South America.”

Popston is located at 3401 Harrisburg Blvd. Hours are 11 am to 8 pm Tuesday through Thursday and 11 am to 10 pm Friday through Sunday.