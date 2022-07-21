Posh Med Center hotel recruits Michelin-worthy chefs for four new restaurants

A luxurious hotel in the Texas Medical Center has recruited top culinary talent to make its restaurants citywide dining destinations. The Blossom Hotel's retooled restaurant lineup features three chefs who have worked at Michelin-starred restaurants around the world.

To bring this vision to life, the Blossom has named chef Ho Chee Boon to oversee all food and beverage at the property, including its restaurants, bars, events, and in-room dining. Working with a team, Boon, who held a Michelin star at the elevated dim sum restaurant Yauatcha's London location, will open a duck-focused Cantonese restaurant, a Japanese restaurant, an intimate tasting menu concept, a rooftop bar, and a dessert bar. These new efforts replace some of the plans the hotel announced last year for its culinary offerings, which included a sushi restaurant by chef Akira Back.

First up will be the Blossom Club Chef's Table. Slated to open on the hotel's top floor in the third quarter of 2022, the 20-seat venue will feature a menu created by Singapore-based chef Zhineng Chen, who has worked with Boon at hotels in Singapore and as the corporate chef of the Hakkasan Group, the international hospitality company behind Yauatcha and other restaurants.

Three concepts will open in the fourth quarter. They include:

Sky High, a cocktail bar that will be adjacent to the hotel's rooftop pool

An unnamed Japanese restaurant focused on sushi and sashimi

A dessert bar in partnership with chef Rory Macdonald that will serve elegant pastries and high tea.

Macdonald is another Hakkasan veteran who also worked for Gordon Ramsay's two-Michelin star restaurant at The London hotel. He's the chef-owner of Patisserie Chanson in New York City.

In early 2023, Boon will open Duck House by Boon. Located in a building on the hotel's ground floor, the Cantonese restaurant will serve duck dishes, stir-fried dishes, dim sum, and soups. It will be similar to Empress by Boon, the restaurant he opened in San Francisco last year.

As CultureMap has previously reported, the 16-story Blossom Hotel offers 267 luxury guestrooms and suites, plus more than 9,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces. The property also boasts a rooftop pool and lounge with views of downtown Houston.