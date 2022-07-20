Edgy Portland doughnut chain casts a spell in Katy with creative and scandalous treats

Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut will continue its growth in the Houston area. The cult-favorite doughnut chain will open its fourth local outpost in Katy at 1301 N Fry Rd.

Voodoo Doughnut has earned wide acclaim for its creative doughnuts such as the signature Voodoo Doll with raspberry jelly filling and the Diablos Rex with a vanilla frost pentagram. Some of its more scandalous offerings include the Maple Blazer Blunt and the Cock-N-Balls doughnuts, both of which are shaped to resemble their names.

The doughnut shop made its Houston debut in 2020 with a location on Washington Avenue. A Montrose outpost opened on lower Westheimer last year, and a Cypress location debuted in April. The company posted a rendering of the new location to Instagram.

While an opening timeline has yet to be revealed, the shop plans to hire 75 employees. Perks include healthcare and paid time off as well as not having to wear a name tag or uniform.

“We are super excited to enter the Katy market,” Voodoo CEO Chris Schultz said in a statement. “Having Katy be a part of the overall growth of the Voodoo brand and bringing additional job opportunities to the community, that’s what it’s all about.”