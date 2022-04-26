Edgy Portland doughnut chain sweetens up northwest Houston with new location

One of America's most well known doughnut shops will open its third Houston-area location next week. Voodoo Doughnut will open the doors to its new Cypress location on Tuesday, May 3.

Located in a former Slim Chickens at 9320 Barker Cypress Rd., the new Voodoo features New Orleans-style chandeliers, murals by a local artist, and a see-through production kitchen, according to a release. Its drive-thru will be open 24 hours a day.

Voodoo Doughnut has earned wide acclaim for its creative doughnuts such as the signature Voodoo Doll with raspberry jelly filling and the Diablos Rex with a vanilla frost pentagram. Some of its more scandalous offerings include the Maple Blazer Blunt and the Cock-N-Balls doughnuts, both of which are shaped to resemble their names.

The cult favorite doughnut shop made its Houston debut in 2020 with a location on Washington Avenue. A Montrose outpost opened on lower Westheimer last year.

“What makes the growth the most exciting is the ability to hire 70 folks from the local community and providing competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO, in an environment where no nametags or uniforms are required. Our teams are as unique as our doughnuts,” Voodoo CEO Chris Schultz said in a statement.