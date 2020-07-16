Dairy Queen soft-serves up 3 new restaurant locations across Texas

Texas's favorite soft-serve is here to cheer up our coronavirus blues: Bedford-based Dairy Queen is opening three new restaurants across Texas, including locations in Houston, Austin, and Godley.

The Austin store is already open, at 13301 ½ N. US Hwy. 183.

The Houston store is at 7161 Southwest Frwy., and will also open in August.

The Godley store is at 9127 N. State Highway 171, and will open by early August.

Google Maps shows that Godley is 30 miles southwest of Fort Worth, between Granbury to the east and Cleburne to the west. Granbury and Cleburne both already have a DQ; in fact, Cleburne has two. Yet none in downtown Dallas. It's a travesty.

CEO Lou Romanus notes in a statement that DQ has been a part of Texas for more than 70 years. "Texans love their local Dairy Queen, which is why there are more locations in Texas than any other state," he says.

Texas Dairy Queens have a diverse menu with DQ originals such:

the famous original cones, sundaes, banana splits

the Peanut Buster Parfait

Blizzards in a variety of flavors

Chicken Fried Steak sandwiches

Steak Finger Country baskets

Chicken Strip Country basket

salads, tacos and Tex-Mex options

Through August, they have a featured Blizzard Flavor of the Month: Cotton Candy, consisting of soft serve and cotton candy sprinkles.

Texas Dairy Queens continue to offer their menu via drive-thru windows, pick-up and take-out, as well as delivery and online ordering, where available. So they were ahead of the game, COVID-19-wise.

That said, they're enhancing their sanitation requirements with more frequent cleanings of equipment and service areas. And TDQ operators have refined their processes to make drive-thru and take-out orders ever more efficient.

Dairy Queen lost nine Dallas-area locations at the end of 2019 when a franchisee abruptly shut them all down, leaving about 40 locations in the DFW area.

But the company is in expansion mode. Since the beginning of 2019, 11 stores have opened in Texas with new and existing franchisees. In addition, there are six more locations targeted to open by before the end of the year or early in 2021.