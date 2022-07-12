To some, sports bars are invariably dark environments with greasy food and watered-down drinks. Anyone who knows about On The Kirb, however, knows that this trope doesn't exist inside this eatery's doors.

This spot focuses on fresh and organic foods, and is committing to something unique among competitors: the lunch crowd.

At both the Upper Kirby and Midtown locations, natural light floods in during the day through nearly floor-to-ceiling windows, illuminating the wood-paneled bar. The spacious patio is even brighter, with more plants than tables and plenty of fresh air to enjoy.

Whether inside or out, it’s not just airy decor creating an open feeling. Diners actually get quite a bit of personal space thanks to cozy booths and well-spaced high tables. These magic tricks for separation maximize space leave lunches with friends, family, business colleagues, and casual dates feeling private.

With salads and wraps among the more ubiquitous sports-bar fare, there’s something for everyone, making On The Kirb a great choice for low-key business lunches, and even road trips through or out of Houston.

To further the comfy vibes, On The Kirb focuses on playing nostalgic hits — mostly alternative and classic rock of the '80s and '90s — in the background.

So when you're seeking a crowd-pleasing choice for a mid-day meal, it's a win-win when you end up here.

---

On the Kirb is located at 5004 Kirby Dr. in Upper Kirby (713-526-1414) and 2521 Bagby St. in Midtown (281-888-7898).