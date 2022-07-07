3 delicious Houston favorites from brunch to burgers headed to Stafford mixed-use development

Stafford's bustling mixed use development will become an even more desirable food destination in 2023. Snooze: an AM Eatery, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, and Tiff's Treats are all coming to The Grid, the mixed-use development in Stafford that occupies the former T.I. campus at West Airport Boulevard and the Southwest Freeway.

All three establishments will occupy a new building on the campus that will begin construction soon, the Houston Chronicle reports. They'll join existing tenants such as comfort restaurant Whiskey Cake, Austin's Pluckers Wing Bar, and California fast food favorite In-N-Out Burger. Overall, the development offers more than 350,000-square-feet of shops, restaurants, offices, and apartments.

Known for serving brunch daily, Snooze is a Denver-based concept with seven Houston-area locations. Credit for the restaurant's success can be attributed to a variety of factors, including the diverse menu, the reasonable prices, and the relentlessly cheerful service.

Austin-based Hopdoddy has eight Houston-area locations. The better burger joint acquired Grub Burger Bar last year.

Tiff's Treats serves warm cookies for delivery and to-go. It has more than a dozen locations all over the Houston area.