one last call

Midtown neighborhood favorite supermarket announces imminent closure

By
Fiesta Midtown
Say farewell to Midtown's Fiesta. Midtown/Facebook

A Midtown supermarket has announced its imminent closing. Fiesta Mart will serve its final customers Friday, July 10, a store manager told CultureMap content partner ABC13

Located just off the METRORail line at the intersection of Wheeler and San Jacinto, Fiesta provided shoppers with a wide selection of fresh produce as well as international foods. Even during stay home orders when nearby grocery stores in Montrose had lines, neighbors shared tips that the Midtown Fiesta remained well stocked. Alas, the manager cited that "best kept secret" status as the primary reason for the closure — the store simply doesn't have enough customers.

Fiesta's imminent closure will likely prompt a wave of nostalgia for the sister store that used to exist in Montrose at the corner of West Alabama and Dunlavy. Known for its hip soundtrack and friendly service, the store shuttered in 2012 to make way for a mid-rise apartment complex. The beer selection at H-E-B's Montrose Market might be better, but longtime residents maintain the vibe just isn't the same. 

Closing Fiesta allows the property to be integrated into the campus surrounding The Ion, Rice University's innovation center that will occupy the former Sears building on Main St. Currently under construction, The Ion is expected to open early next year. 

