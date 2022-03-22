Houston's favorite bakery heats up Memorial area with 2 new to-go locations

Common Bond's push to bring its sweets to all parts of Houston shows no signs of slowing. The popular bakery and cafe will open two of its On-The-Go locations at Memorial City this fall: one as part of the Lawn at Memorial City greenspace and another in the Two Memorial City Plaza office tower.

First introduced in 2020, Common Bond On-The-Go slims down the bakery and cafe's offerings to a core menu of items that can be served quickly such as breads, sweets, and pastries along with savory items like sandwiches and salads. They will be the seventh and eighth locations of the to-go oriented concept, joining outposts in places such as the Heights, Spring Branch, and Midtown's Ion mixed-use development.

“We are thrilled about expanding into West Houston and look forward to serving our delicious pastries, cookies, and macarons, as well as salad bowls and sandwiches to Houstonians at these On-The-Go concepts,” Common Bond CEO George Joseph said in a statement. “Our hope is that the new Memorial City locations will lend itself to opening a full-service Common Bond Bistro and Bakery in the near future here.”

In addition to serving Common Bond signature items such as croissants, cookies, and macarons, On-The-Go offers a full coffee program, including the popular Frozen Bond coffee drink. On-The-Go locations recently added a vegetarian sandwich made with everything spiced cream cheese, pickled red onions, avocado, cucumber, and arugula on sunflower rye bread.

Both On-The-Go locations will be part of significant changes to the Memorial City landscape. The Lawn at Memorial City is a 30,000-square-foot dining and event space that's adjacent to the Hotel ZaZa and the McKinley luxury high-rise. Two Memorial City Plaza is an 18-story office tower currently undergoing a $20 million renovation.

”The Common Bond is a perfect addition to Memorial City as we continue to introduce Houston’s favorite food concepts to the West Houston market,” said Danna Diamond, Memorial City owner MetroNational’s vice president of retail leasing. “The new On-The-Go offering is literally the ‘common bond’ that will bring together all those that live, work or come to experience an event at our new Lawn.”