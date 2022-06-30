Opulent new nightclub channels decadence of ancient Persia in Midtown

A posh new nightclub aims to elevate Midtown's bustling nightlife scene. Set to open this Friday, July 1, Babylon is the first Houston project for Denver-based Jet Hospitality.

Located in the former Howl at the Moon space at 612 Hadley St., Babylon channels the spirit of Ancient Persia with an interior inspired by the city's celebrated hanging gardens. Inside, revelers will find a range of seating options designed to appeal to individuals as well as groups that are looking to reserve a table or booth.

“Houston was initially the next natural step for expansions due to its inviting atmosphere and lack of luxe nightlife,” Maral Pourarfaie, Jet Hospitality’s expansion director, said in a statement. “We feel as if we can really make an impact here and bring Midtown back as the destination it was once known for.”

While the operators of recently opened establishments such as Pretty Liar, Sekai, and Citizen might disagree with Pourarfaie's assertion, Babylon certainly aims to make an impression with its grand opening celebrations. This weekend's festivities will feature animals in cages and performers inspired by ancient myths. To get a sense of the vibe, watch this video by local influencer Samantha Huang.

If Babylon is well-received, the Colorado-based company has other, unnamed concepts it could bring to Houston, according to a release. Like the new nightclub, they're inspired by different regions and time periods.

“Babylon will lay the groundwork for what we’re trying to achieve here in Houston,” Pourarfaie said. "Offering that unique but sophisticated experience you can’t find anywhere in the city.”

The club will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 pm - 2 am. Follow it on Instagram for more details about this weekend's grand opening.