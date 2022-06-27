Eclectic new brewpub taps into Bellaire with easy-drinking beers and diverse dishes

Bellaire's growing restaurant scene will soon include a new brewpub. CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen will open its location in the Bellaire Triangle next week (5413 Bellaire Blvd).

Founded by head brewer Dennis Rhee and business partner Jaime Robles, CounterCommon aims to live up to its name as "the opposite of common" with an eclectic menu of beer and food.

Rhee brings experience from Saint Arnold Brewing Company to CounterCommon's beer offerings, which will focus on easy drinking, German-style beers. A 10-barrel brewing system allows Rhee to produce small batches that will change with the seasons and customer tastes. For now, CounterCommon's beers will only be available at the brewpub, although customers will be able to take them to-go via growlers and crowlers.

Chef Ignacio “Iggy” Olivera, a veteran of restaurants such as Riel, Roots, and Dak & Bop, has created a menu inspired by Asian and Latin influences. Expect everything from pork belly bao buns to chicken wings, burgers, and more.

“Our menus are carefully tailored to offer a wide variety of pairings. Whether you are an adventurous eater or prefer more traditional fare, you are sure to find a new favorite dish,” Robles said in a statement. “We are building the brewpub experience we have been looking for - somewhere nearby where everyone can enjoy excellent food and beer with their family and friends.”

In addition to beer, the brewpub will serve ciders and wines. Katz Coffee cold brew will be served via a nitro tap both as black coffee and in a Vietnamese-style cafe sua da.

CounterCommon joins a Bellaire dining scene that's on an upswing. In addition to recent arrivals like New York Eatery and the revived Bellaire Broiler Burger, the neighborhood will soon welcome a new location of burger institution Lankford Grocery and Aya Sushi, a new restaurant from the team behind Montrose restaurant Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen and veteran sushi chef Yoshi Katsuyama (Uchi, Soto).