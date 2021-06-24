Healthy fast-casual Indian restaurant freshens up west Houston

A popular local fast-casual restaurant is serving up Indian fare to Houston’s west side. Tarka Indian Kitchen has opened its latest Houston-area outpost in Westchase, the company announced.

The neighborhood staple (especially in The Heights), Tarka is known for its healthy, fast versions of curries, kabobs, and biryanis. The concept also offers new vegan and vegetarian items, including vegetable pakoras, a Beyond keema curry, and even vegan (non-dairy) lassis.

To celebrate its grand opening, the new Tarka location (10550 Westheimer Rd., Ste. 30) is partnering with Daya – a nonprofit that empowers South Asian survivors of domestic and sexual violence through culturally specific services and educates the community to end the cycle of abuse, per a release.

A portion of the store’s proceeds will go towards Daya’s work from July 5 to July 11.

This new Westchase location marks the fourth Tarka in the Houston area; other bustling locations are in The Heights, Upper Kirby, and Springwoods Village.

Overall in Texas, the brand boasts nine locations in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.

“We are beyond excited to expand even further across the bustling city of Houston and serve our flavorful Indian food to more locals,” said Tarka CEO Tinku Saini in a release. “We’re in a perfect location in Westchase and have hired an enthusiastic team to help us bring our authentic Indian cuisine to the area.”

Tarka - Westchase will be open daily from 11 am to 9 pm.

-----

CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler is on vacation.