7 refreshing bars and restaurants to rosé all day in Houston

Generally, we’re skeptical of national food and drink holidays, but we’re suckers for National Rosé Day. Crisp and refreshing, pink wine seems perfectly suited for a hot summer day.

Besides, with so many high quality Houston bars and restaurants celebrating the day, the deals are too good not to share. In keeping with the times, this list includes both dine-in and at-home options.

a’Bouzy

Celebrate Rosé day at home with a magnum of Miraval ’18 for $30. To order, call 713-722-6899 through Saturday, June 13.

B.B. Lemon

The Washington Avenue restaurant will host a Rosé day brunch with half-priced bottles of select Château D'Esclans rosés (The Palm, Whispering Angel, and Rock Angel), plus frosé and music by DJ G-Funk. One guest will win a raffle for a 3L double-magnum of Whispering Angel.

Backstreet Cafe

Sommelier Sean Beck has prepared a six-pack of refreshing wines. Get it via takeout or delivery for $85.

Brasserie 19

The wine-fueled River Oaks restaurant will host its annual Rosé Day Party from 12 - 3 pm with a selection of wines from France, the United States, and more. In addition to specials on wines by-the-glass and bottle, sip cocktails such as the Rosé Spritz and Frosé.

Camerata at Paulie’s

The popular Montrose wine bar celebrates Rosé day with a flight of three half-glasses: 2019 Teutonic Laurel Vineyard, Rosé of Pinot Noir, 2019 William Chris, High Plains Rosé, Mourvèdre/Sangiovese/Malvasia, and 2019 Rezabal Txakolina Rosé, Hondarrabi Beltza. The tasting costs $18.

Mutiny Wine Room

The recently-opened Heights wine bar and restaurant has prepared a flight of three wines from France, California, and Italy: 2017 Domaine de la Bergerie Rosé, 2018 Sanglier Cellars Sun Tusque Rosé, and 2018 Pierpaolo Pecorari 'RosAlba' Rosato. Get a taste for $15.

State Fare

The Memorial-area comfort food restaurant has prepared a flight of four Rosés: La Marca Prosecco, Fleur de Praries, Segura Vidas, and Dark Horse. Get the flight during brunch from 10 am - 4 pm for $15.