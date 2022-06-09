14 best restaurants and bars to rosé all day in Houston

With temps rising to positively searing, Houston wine lover and oenophiles are looking for crisp, refreshing options. Perfect timing, then, for National Rosé Day (Saturday, June 11), which has always been much more chic than other gimmicky “days.”

Houston boasts no shortage of restaurants and bars serving the deliciously pink wine. On top of drink specials and flights, look for themed brunches and food pairings, events, photo opps (always an IG fave), music, and more. Wine lovers are sure to blush at all the choices.

The Annie Café & Bar will have a four-course brunch and rosé pairing. Sommelier Megan Bauer and chef Jose Valencia have masterfully paired each course with four delicious rosés. Enjoy live music by a string quartet, a festive photo-opp wall, and a raffle to win an exciting prize. 11 am.

Brennan's of Houston is swinging into summer mode with a featured frozen rosé—frosé, if you will—for $12 (or $7 during happy hour) and specials on blush wine by the glass and bottle. (They will also have a rosé tasting event in July.) 11 and 5:30 pm.

B.B. Lemon will have a Rosé All Day Brunch, featuring music from DJ Marz and special pricing on rosé by the glass and bottle. Anyone who purchases a bottle of rosé will be entered in a raffle to win a 3L magnum of Whispering Angel. 11 am.

Loch Bar will offer a bottle of rosé and its signature charcuterie board with artisanal charcuterie and cheeses for $25. They will also have the signature Frosé ($14), made with rosé, Wheatley vodka, and strawberry, and The Pink Rose ($12), crafted with grapefruit vodka, grapefruit juice, and sparkling rosé. 11 am.

Pier 6 in San Leon will offer special pricing on still and sparkling rosé from Veuve, Ruinart, and Chandon, plus rosé magnums. And don’t leave without snapping a shot in front of the Instagram-ready, Rosé Day installation. 11 am.

River Oaks District has several spots offering up Rosé Day specials. Le Colonial's La Vie en Rose cocktail is crafted with Lillet Rosé, lemon grass syrup, lemon juice and sparkling rosé, while Toulouse Cafe & Bar will have Rosé All Day Punch and a French 77 with Pombay Sapphire, Pomp & Whimsey liqueur, fresh raspberry, grapefruit, lemon and sparkling wine. And MAD's MAD Rosé cocktail is mixed with Hendricks, lemon juice, kiwi syrup, sparkling rosé and a raspberry-infused ice cube. 11 am.

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar in Katy will offer its entire rosé selection for just $5 a glass. Try a few for a DIY flight. Rosé makes a perfect partner for most foods, and Tobiuo’s striking menu is no exception. 11 am.

Brasserie 19 will have a Rosé Day celebration, complete with themed cocktails, a sophisticated selection of rosés, and features on “brunch-sized” bottles. There will also be special menu items, photo moments, raffles, and more. Noon.

Over at Mutiny Wine Room, schedule a reservation for their National Rosé Day Wine Flight + Pairing. Enjoy a flight of four rosé wines of distinct varietals. Each wine is paired with a small culinary delight from chef Eduardo Alcayaga. 2 pm.

At both River Oaks and Memorial locations, Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette is offering a three-course rosé pairing menu for dinner, including an East Coast oyster duo (paired with LK World Rosé 75), a tuna mignon (Maison No. 9) and a white chocolate lemon mousse (Moet & Chandon). 2:30 pm.

Join Postino in Heritage Square for The Art of Rosé, an afternoon of wine, art and more. Postino's signature lineup of rosé and wines will be available, starting at $6, and finger foods and samples will be served. They'll also have live artists provided by Art Museum, TX and a rosé picnic giveaway from Picnic in the City. 5 pm.